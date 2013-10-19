Preview: USC at Notre Dame

Notre Dame will be looking for its first home victory against USC since 2001 when the teams meet Saturday night in their annual rivalry game. The Trojans have won five in a row in South Bend, putting up at least 31 points in each game. USC’s offense is hoping wide receiver Marqise Lee, the Biletnikoff Award winner from last season, can return from a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s 38-31 victory over Arizona.

Notre Dame’s strength is its defensive line and the Fighting Irish will be up against a deep running back corps for USC. Louis Nix (6-3, 357 pounds) and Stephon Tuitt (6-7, 322) have been tough to move off the ball, necessitating double teams that have opened the door for linebackers Carlo Calabrese and Jarrett Grace to lead the team in tackles. The Fighting Irish are also expected to welcome back defensive end Sheldon Day, who missed most of the last three games with an ankle injury.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Notre Dame -3

ABOUT USC (4-2): USC interim coach Ed Orgeron has been using more players in the offensive backfield since taking over for the fired Lane Kiffin on Sept. 29. Silas Redd made his season debut last week after suffering a knee injury in the spring and rushed for a team-high 80 yards against the Wildcats. He’s listed as a starter on the depth chart, along with Tre Madden and Justin Davis, who have combined for 960 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (4-2): Amir Carlisle likely would’ve added to the depth at running back for USC, but transferred to Notre Dame after playing for the Trojans in 2011 season and then sat out a year. After leading the Fighting Irish in rushing the first two games this season, he has combined for just 46 rushing yards on 19 carries over the last four games. The Fighting Irish are led by two other Californians who were high on the USC recruiting radar before signing with Notre Dame - running back George Atkinson III and tight end Troy Niklas.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Trojans, who have yielded 975 passing yards in the last two games, are expected to have starting CB Anthony Brown back after he suffered a knee injury in the season opener.

2. USC DE Morgan Breslin, tied for the team lead with four sacks, is questionable with a hip injury that has sidelined him the last two games.

3. Notre Dame has won 11 of the last 12 games decided by a touchdown or less.

PREDICTION: USC 24, Notre Dame 21