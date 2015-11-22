Adams (six TD passes), No. 23 Oregon too much No. 22 USC

EUGENE, Ore. -- Marcus Mariota was back at Autzen Stadium, but Oregon did not miss him.

The Heisman Trophy winner was on the sideline as senior quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. passed for 407 yards and six touchdowns to lead No. 23 Oregon to a 48-28 victory over No. 22 USC on Saturday.

Adams, a senior transfer, had conversations during the game with Mariota, who visited his alma mater after Tennessee played Jacksonville on Thursday.

“This weekend I talked to him more than ever,” Adams said. “I met him during my visit and in spring ball and we have texted back and forth, but this weekend we talked a lot more. He told me to have fun out there, stay confident, play your game and let it loose. After each series, he was right there and we were talking, so it was good.”

Adams completed 20 of 25 passes and had scoring tosses to six receivers as Oregon (8-3) improved to 6-2 in the Pac-12 with its fifth straight victory.

“We have weapons everywhere,” Adams said. “On our two-deep and three-deep. We have got some guys. I didn’t even know I threw six touchdowns today, I am just happy we got this win today.”

Wide receiver Bralon Addison had five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, Darren Carrington had four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, and Dwayne Stanford had four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.

“We thought we had a chance to make some hay in the passing game and obviously our guys executed that well,” Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said.

Running back Royce Freeman ran for 147 yards on 20 carries as Oregon finished with 578 yards of total offense.

USC quarterback Cody Kessler threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Justin Davis ran for 141 yards as the Trojans (7-4) had a four-game winning streak snapped to fall to 5-3 in the conference.

“It was not a good day and that is my responsibility as a head coach,” USC interim coach Clay Helton said.

Oregon scored first when Adams threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Addison to take a 7-0 lead with 7:25 left in the first quarter.

USC drove 75 yards on 11 plays on its next possession and scored on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Kessler to wide receiver Darreus Rogers to tie the game late in the quarter.

On Oregon’s next play from scrimmage, Adams threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to tight end Evan Baylis as Oregon took a 14-7 lead with 1:32 left in the first.

USC answered on its next drive when Kessler threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Petite to tie the game with 12:13 left in the first half.

Oregon went back into the lead when Adams found Carrington for a 37-yard touchdown with 6:35 left in the first half.

Adams added his fourth touchdown pass of the half when he found running back Kani Benoit with a 30-yard pass with 2:39 left to put Oregon ahead 28-14.

Oregon finished out the first half with a 37-yard field goal by kicker Aidan Schneider to take a 31-14 lead.

Adams was 14 of 17 for 313 yards and four scores in the first half, while Addison had four catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. Freeman ran nine times for 84 yards in the half.

Adams led the Ducks into the end zone to start the second half when he found Stanford for a 21-yard touchdown.

USC answered when freshman running back Ronald Jones ran 12 yards for a score to get the Trojans within 38-21 with 9:40 left in the third quarter.

Wide receiver Adoree’ Jackson of USC returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown that got the Trojans to within 38-28 with 1:35left in the third quarter.

USC got the ball back, but Kessler was sacked by cornerback Arrion Springs and fumbled with defensive end DeForest Buckner recovering at USC’s 26-yard line.

On the next play, Adams threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Charles Nelson to put the Ducks ahead 45-28.

Schneider added a 22-yard field goal to complete the scoring.

NOTES: Oregon cornerback Chris Seisay, who missed the last eight games because of a leg injury, returned to face the Trojans.... Oregon and USC have been ranked for each of the last 10 meetings. ... The crowd of 59,094 was Oregon’s 109th straight sellout.