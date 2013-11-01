Preview: USC at Oregon State

USC’s stellar defense figures to be tested Friday against Oregon State at Reser Stadium, where the Trojans haven’t won since 2004. The Trojans held Utah to 201 total yards in a 19-3 victory last week, but weren’t facing Beavers quarterback Sean Mannion, who leads the nation in passing yards and touchdown passes. USC has been ravaged by injuries, especially to its offensive line and receiving corps, and All-American receiver Marqise Lee (knee) is expected to miss at least one more week.

Oregon State bounced back from its season-opening loss to FCS team Eastern Washington with six straight wins before yielding eight sacks in a 20-12 loss to Stanford last week. “Even though we lost, we took a top 10 team to the end,” Beavers coach Mike Riley said. “We saw a lot of good stuff out there and some stuff we have to correct. We’ll use that going forward.” USC leads the all-time series 59-11-4, but Oregon State has won three of the past five meetings.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Oregon State -5

ABOUT USC (5-3, 2-2 Pac-12): The Trojans dropped to 116th in the country on third-down conversions with a 27.6-percent success rate after going 3-for-15 against Utah. Andre Heidari kicked four field goals against the Utes to lead USC’s offense, which needs to see continued growth from sophomore quarterback Cody Kessler. The injury bug has impacted the entire roster, but defensive end Leonard Williams has been a constant force while leading the Trojans in tackles (54), tackles for loss (11) and sacks (five).

ABOUT OREGON STATE (6-2, 4-1): After struggling against Stanford, the Beavers’ offensive line squares off against a USC squad that leads the Pac-12 in total defense and forced four Utah turnovers last week. Brandin Cooks leads the nation in receiving yards, receptions and receiving TDs, but the Beavers rank 122nd among 123 FBS teams in rushing at 66.6 yards per game. The Beavers are coming off their best defensive game of the season, and are ranked tied for fifth nationally in turnover margin and tied for sixth in interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. USC has allowed a total of 17 points in the first quarter of its first eight games.

2. Oregon State is 56-5 since the start of the 2004 season when leading after three quarters.

3. USC has a 10-3 record in games played Nov. 1, most recently a 56-0 victory over Washington in 2008.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 27, USC 17