USC 31, Oregon State 14: Javorius Allen rushed for a career-high 133 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Trojans drew clear in the second half for their first win at Reser Stadium since 2004.

Silas Redd gained 140 yards on 22 carries and All-American Marqise Lee had five receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown for USC (6-3, 3-2 Pac-12), which improved to 3-1 under interim coach Ed Orgeron. Lee returned after missing one game with an injured knee and scored on a 71-yard pass from Cody Kessler on the Trojans’ first play from scrimmage.

Oregon State’s Sean Mannion, who entered the game as the nation’s leading passer, matched his season total with three interceptions and completed 26-of-45 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown. Brandin Cooks had 88 receiving yards and caught his nation-leading 14th touchdown for Oregon State (6-3, 4-2), which lost its second straight following six consecutive wins.

The Beavers rallied from a 14-0 deficit and tied the game midway through the second quarter, when Ryan Murphy returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown. Kessler completed 17-of-21 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans, who regained the lead on their next possession on Allen’s 18-yard TD run.

Andre Heidari’s 34-yard field goal put USC ahead 24-14 early in the third quarter, and Allen capped a six-play, 90-yard drive with a 52-yard scoring run to help the Trojans take a commanding lead into the fourth. USC outgained Oregon State 489-369 in total yards and was 7-for-14 on third-down conversions.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon State LB Joel Skotte suffered a concussion on the opening kickoff and did not return. … Allen, a sophomore who started the season fourth on the depth chart, turned in an eye-opening performance one week after rushing for two yards on two carries with a fumble in a 19-3 win over Utah … USC, which led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, has allowed a total of 17 points in the opening period of its first nine games.