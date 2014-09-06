USC 13, Stanford 10

No. 14 USC 13, No. 10 Stanford 10: Andre Heidari kicked the game-winning field goal for the second straight meeting as the Trojans knocked off the host Cardinal in Pac-12 play.

Heidari nailed a career-best 53-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining as USC (2-0, 1-0) snapped Stanford’s 17-game home winning streak. Heidari kicked a 47-yarder with 19 seconds left in last season’s 20-17 victory over the Cardinal and calmly provided the winning points this year to drop Stanford to 1-1, 0-1.

Stanford’s final chance ended with 19 seconds left when J.R. Tavai sacked quarterback Kevin Hogan and forced a fumble that was recovered by Scott Felix. Hogan passed for 285 yards for the Cardinal, while USC’s Javorius “Buck” Allen rushed for a career-high 154 yards and Nelson Agholor had 91 yards on a career-best nine receptions.

Heidari booted a 25-yard field goal with 53 seconds left in the third quarter to tie the score at 10. Hogan tossed an apparent go-ahead 23-yard TD pass to Austin Hooper with 7:51 left in the game but it was nullified by a chop-block penalty.

Justin Davis scored from the 1 to give USC a 7-0 with 4:26 remaining in the first quarter. The Cardinal tied the contest on Patrick Skov’s 2-yard run with 7:45 left in the second quarter and took the lead on Jordan Williamson’s 33-yard field goal 11 seconds before halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: USC LB Hayes Pullard was ejected with 44 seconds left in the third quarter after receiving a targeting penalty. … Williamson missed field goals of 49 and 26 yards. … Trojans QB Cody Kessler passed for 135 yards – far less than the career-best 394 he passed for in the season opener against Fresno State.