FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
USC 13, Stanford 10
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 6, 2014 / 11:22 PM / 3 years ago

USC 13, Stanford 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 14 USC 13, No. 10 Stanford 10: Andre Heidari kicked the game-winning field goal for the second straight meeting as the Trojans knocked off the host Cardinal in Pac-12 play.

Heidari nailed a career-best 53-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining as USC (2-0, 1-0) snapped Stanford’s 17-game home winning streak. Heidari kicked a 47-yarder with 19 seconds left in last season’s 20-17 victory over the Cardinal and calmly provided the winning points this year to drop Stanford to 1-1, 0-1.

Stanford’s final chance ended with 19 seconds left when J.R. Tavai sacked quarterback Kevin Hogan and forced a fumble that was recovered by Scott Felix. Hogan passed for 285 yards for the Cardinal, while USC’s Javorius “Buck” Allen rushed for a career-high 154 yards and Nelson Agholor had 91 yards on a career-best nine receptions.

Heidari booted a 25-yard field goal with 53 seconds left in the third quarter to tie the score at 10. Hogan tossed an apparent go-ahead 23-yard TD pass to Austin Hooper with 7:51 left in the game but it was nullified by a chop-block penalty.

Justin Davis scored from the 1 to give USC a 7-0 with 4:26 remaining in the first quarter. The Cardinal tied the contest on Patrick Skov’s 2-yard run with 7:45 left in the second quarter and took the lead on Jordan Williamson’s 33-yard field goal 11 seconds before halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: USC LB Hayes Pullard was ejected with 44 seconds left in the third quarter after receiving a targeting penalty. … Williamson missed field goals of 49 and 26 yards. … Trojans QB Cody Kessler passed for 135 yards – far less than the career-best 394 he passed for in the season opener against Fresno State.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.