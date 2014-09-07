History repeats in USC’s 13-10 win over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. -- For the second year in a row, USC beat Stanford on a late field goal by Andre Heidari, but this time Stanford will be kicking itself for all the opportunities it missed.

Utlimately, it was Heidari’s career-long 53-yard field goal with 2:30 left and a fumble caused by Trojans linebacker J.R. Tavai after Stanford had driven deep into USC territory in the final minute that enabled No. 14 USC to beat No. 13 Stanford 13-10 on Saturday at Stanford Stadium.

The loss in the Pac-12 opener for both teams ended Stanford’s 17-game home winning streak, which was the longest in the country.

“They don’t give you much,” USC first-year coach Steve Sarkisian said of Stanford. “There’s no telling, we might see them here again.”

Sarkisian was referring to possible meeting in a Pac-12 championship game at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

This win certainly gives the Trojans (2-0) a head start in the Pac-12 South race and enters them in the discussion for a national playoff berth.

USC running back Javorius Allen had a big day with a career-high 154 rushing yards on 23 carries and wide receiver Nelson Agholor had nine catches for 91 yards. Quarterback Cody Kessler was 15-for-22 for 135 yards.

But after scoring a touchdown on their first possession of the game, the Trojans did not score again until Heidari’s late field goal.

“Defensively, I thought we played pretty well,” Stanford linebacker A. J. Tarpley said.

Stanford (1-1) moved the ball throughout the game, outgaining the Trojans 413-291. But the USC defense stiffened near the goal-line.

In addition to their first-half touchdown drive, the Cardinal got as far as the USC 21, 13, 9, 7, 3, 23 and 22 on drives and came away with just three points on those seven possessions.

“At the end, we made the critical plays at the critical moments,” Sarkisian said.

One of those critical moments came midway through the fourth quarter with the score tied 10-10. Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan, who finished the day 22-for-30 for 285 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, threw an apparent 23-yard touchdown pass to wide-open tight end Austin Hooper. However, the play was negated by a chop-block penalty called on Stanford running back Remound Wright.

“We had a lot of great drives, but we didn’t finish,” Hooper said.

When Stanford punted at the end of that possession, USC marched from its 7-yard line to the Stanford 35 with 3:03 to play.

“Our defense did a great job giving us one more chance,” Kessler said.

On fourth down, after failing to draw Stanford offsides, USC called timeout and brought on Heidari, who had kicked a 47-yard field goal with 19 seconds left last year to hand Stanford a 20-17 defeat.

This time, with 2:30 left, Heidari made good from 53 yards.

“They were really the same,” Heidari said of two winning kicks. “This one was just a little longer. Obviously, it feels great.”

Stanford kicker Jordan Williamson was not as fortunate. He missed field goal attempts of 49 and 26 yards and never got a chance to boot what could have been a tying field goal after Stanford marched to the USC 22 with 51 seconds left.

After Hogan was sacked for a 3-yard loss back to the 25, Tavai hit Hogan from the blind side on the next play, forcing a fumble recovered by USC’s Scott Felix.

“So, bottom line, you don’t take advantage of opportunities, you lose games to good teams,” Stanford coach David Shaw said.

USC opened the game by marching 68 yards in 12 plays for a touchdown on its first possession to take a 7-0 lead. Allen rushed for 40 of those yards.

Stanford used its version of a no-huddle offense to score the tying touchdown, going 77 yards in 11 plays.

Stanford took a 10-7 lead when it drove from its 20 to the USC 16, setting up Williamson’s 33-yard field goal with 11 seconds left in the first half.

In the third quarter, after USC stopped Stanford fullback Daniel Marx on a fourth-and-1 play from the USC 3-yard line, Heidari hit a tying 25-yard field goal that was set up by Allen’s 50-yard run.

“The ones that struggle against this (Stanford) team are the ones that give up on the run and let their players tee off on the passer,” Sarkisian said.

NOTES: USC linebacker Hayes Pullard, the team’s leading tackler last year, was ejected in the third quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Stanford’s Ty Montgomery. ... Montgomery had nine receptions for 83 yards. He also had a 44-yard punt return, and he set Stanford career record for kickoff return yards as his 63 returns yards Saturday gave him 2,133 for his career. ... USC coach Steve Sarkisian was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for coming too far onto the field in the second half.