Preview: USC at Utah

One of the more intriguing matchups of the weekend will take place Saturday, when No. 19 Utah hosts No. 21 USC in a key Pac-12 clash. The Utes lead the nation in sacks (33), sacks per game (5.5) and tackles for loss per contest (10.2), while the Trojans feature one of the country’s top quarterbacks in Cody Kessler, who threw for a school-record seven touchdowns in last weekend’s blowout of Colorado. The matchup also features the two most productive running backs in the conference - Javorius Allen of USC and Devontae Booker of Utah.

Utah quarterback Travis Wilson has been named the starter after Oklahoma transfer Kendal Thompson opened last week’s game against Oregon State, only to be replaced by Wilson in the second half of the Utes’ double-overtime victory. Thompson had replaced Wilson during Utah’s win at UCLA on Oct. 4, and coach Kyle Whittingham opened up the competition during the ensuing bye week. Wilson hasn’t thrown an interception this season while completing 56.8 percent of his passes.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FS1. LINE: USC -1.

ABOUT USC (5-2, 4-1 Pac-12): The Trojans are dealing with an assortment of nagging injuries, but the one getting the most attention is the hip flexor that’s been ailing two-way standout Adoree’ Jackson, severely limiting him the last two games. Jackson is not only the team’s starting cornerback and one of the better receivers, but he averages 27.1 yards per kickoff return, which is 15th-best in the nation. The good news is safety Gerald Bowman (foot), linebacker Hayes Pullard (Knne), fullback Soma Vainuku (hamstring) and wide receiver Ajene Harris (hamstring) appear ready to play against the Utes.

ABOUT UTAH (5-1, 2-1): Utah kicker Andy Phillips is coming off his second Pac-12 Player of the Week selection after converting all three of his field goals in the double-overtime win over the Beavers last weekend. Phillips is 13-for-15 on field goals this season, including 9-for-11 from 40 yards and beyond. The Utes also lead the nation in net punting (44.27), giving their special teams some game-changing qualities.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This will be USC’s second trip to Utah since 1917.

2. Allen is the only player in the nation with at least 900 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards.

3. Utah P Tom Hackett has placed 12 of his 37 punts inside the 10-yard line.

PREDICTION: USC 24, Utah 23