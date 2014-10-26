Utah upends USC with late touchdown

SALT LAKE CITY -- Offense has not been an area of strength for Utah this season. The Utes have struggled to move the chains for long periods in each of their Pac-12 games.

None of those shortcomings mattered in the final seconds against USC.

Utah quarterback Travis Wilson found Kaelin Clay for a diving 1-yard touchdown grab with eight seconds left to lift the No. 19 Utes to a 24-21 victory over the No. 20 Trojans on Saturday night.

Wilson had an 18-yard run to get Utah to the 1-yard line with 12 seconds left. The Utes tried to punch it in on a run by running back Devontae Booker. When he was stopped for no gain, Wilson went to the air on the next play and found Clay for the winning score.

“We knew we were going to score,” Wilson said. “We tried that first play with Booker. Then we executed a play that was called really well and I‘m glad that we got it into the end zone.”

The Utes put together the winning drive from their own 27 after wide receiver Nelson Agholor stepped out of bounds a yard short of the marker on fourth-and-2 with 2:08 left. USC was in position to attempt a 45-yard field goal and pad its lead to seven.

The Trojans chose the aggressive route and the gamble didn’t pay off.

“We did think about it,” USC coach Steve Sarkisian said. “We just made the decision to go for it. I thought we called a good play. Nelson got to the edge and unfortunately his toe nicks out of bounds before he gets the first down.”

Wilson finished with 194 yards on 18-of-32 passing. His lone TD pass helped Utah (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) win its third straight conference game. Booker gained more than 100 yards rushing for the fourth straight game, finishing with 102 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Utes tight end Westlee Tonga had a career-high 71 yards on six catches.

Quarterback Cody Kessler threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-32 passing to lead USC (5-3, 4-2), which lost in Salt Lake City for the first time since 1915. Javorius Allen led the Trojans on the ground with 101 yards on 27 carries.

After struggling to finish drives for the bulk of three quarters, Utah finally surged ahead 17-14 when Booker broke free and scampered 24 yards for a touchdown with 49 seconds left in the third quarter. Linebacker Jason Fanaika set up the go-ahead score when he intercepted a pass tipped by Agholor at the USC 38.

It erased the frustration of a goal-line fumble on the previous drive. Cornerback Adoree Jackson stripped receiver Tim Patrick at the 1 after an 11-yard pass from Wilson to stop a potential Utah touchdown.

“Bottom line is the defense hung in there and the offense got going when it needed to,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “We weren’t spectacular on offense, but we were consistent. We threw the ball a lot better. Booker went over 100 yards again and those yards were hard to come by. A lot of good things in the game, but the best thing is that we are 6-1.”

USC answered Utah’s first offensive touchdown on the next drive. Kessler found receiver Darreus Rogers for a 4-yard strike, putting the Trojans back up 21-17. It was the first second-half possession for USC that did not end in a three-and-out or turnover.

That was one of the few positive second-half moments for the Trojans.

“The game wasn’t lost in the fourth quarter,” USC linebacker Sua Cravens said. “The game was lost throughout the game because we didn’t shut them out. We didn’t execute.”

Utah scored on the game’s second play, going up 7-0 after cornerback Davion Orphey scooped up a failed lateral that bounced off Rogers’ shoulder and raced 56 yards untouched for the touchdown. Only one USC defender pursued Orphey as he galloped down the sideline because the Trojans mistakenly assumed Kessler threw an incomplete pass.

The Trojans evened the score 7-7 on their next drive when Kessler connected with receiver JuJu Smith on a short pass and Smith stretched over the goal line for the score.

Utah had a chance to answer on its first offensive possession. The Utes marched to the USC 1, but Booker fumbled on a third down run up the middle -- giving the ball back to the Trojans with 4:31 left in the quarter.

USC could not capitalize. The Trojans marched from their own 1 deep into Utah territorybut turned it over on downs when Kessler fumbled the snap on fourth-and-1 at the Utes 27.

Utah finally edged back ahead 10-7 on a 24-yard field goal from Andy Phillips late in the second quarter.

That lead vanished in a flash. Jackson took the ensuing kickoff and raced untouched for a 100-yard return to put USC back ahead 14-10 with 5:06 left before halftime.

NOTES: USC and Utah combined for five first-half fumbles, losing one each. Both teams came into the game tied for 11th nationally in turnover margin. ... Utah’s last victory over USC in Salt Lake came in 1915. The Utes defeated the Trojans 20-13 in that game -- the first one in the series. ... Representatives from the Alamo Bowl and the Holiday Bowl were in attendance at Rice-Eccles Stadium to watch the game.