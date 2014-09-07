Southern Illinois 38, Eastern Illinois 21

(Updated: CORRECTING: Final score in TITLE section.)

Southern Illinois 38, EasternIllinois 21: Mark Iannotti completed 25-of-34 passes for 233 yards and two scoresto lead the Salukis to a road win over the Panthers.Malcolm Agnew rushed 18 times for147 yards and three touchdowns for Southern Illinois (2-0), which wondespite being outgained 451-379. MyCole Pruitt made seven catches for 61 yards while LaSteven McKinney had six receptionsfor 43 yards and a TD.

Andrew Manley was 19-of-30 for240 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Illinois (0-2) but threw twointerceptions. Shepard Little gained 76 yards rushing while Adam Drakehad nine receptions for 139 yards.

The first half was back andforth, with Agnew opening the scoring with a 2-yard run followed by a 6-yard TD toss from Manley to Anthony Taylor for a 7-7 tie afterone quarter. Agnew scored again - this time from 32 yards out - to put the Salukis up midway through the second, but the Panthersscored twice in the final 3:13 of the period to take a 21-14 advantageat the break.

The second half was all Salukis,with Iannotti connecting with McKinney from 19 yards out to tie the contest early in the third and Agnew giving SIU the lead for good witha 24-yard scoring scamper. A 50-yard field goal by Thomas Kinney andHans Carmien’s 2-yard touchdown reception closed out the scoring.