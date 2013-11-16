Southern Illinois 24, Illinois State 17: Ken Malcome scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 7:36 remaining, as the host Salukis defeated the Redbirds in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Ryan West passed for a score and Southern Illinois (6-5, 4-3) blanked Illinois State in the second half. LaSteven McKinney had a touchdown reception for the Salukis.

Dontae McCoy had a 64-yard interception-return score for the Redbirds (5-6, 4-4). Quarterback Blake Winkler threw a touchdown pass but was also intercepted three times.

Malcome capped a 12-play, 94-yard drive with a 2-yard run to knot the score at 17 with 36 seconds left in the third quarter. He provided the winning points on a 1-yard run midway through the final stanza.

McCoy’s touchdown gave Illinois State the lead just 2:16 into the contest and the Salukis eventually went ahead 10-7 later in the quarter when West teamed with McKinney on a 12-yard score. Winkler’s 19-yard touchdown toss to Chick Chatham midway through the second helped the Redbirds to a 17-10 halftime edge.