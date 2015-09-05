Preview: Southern Illinois at Indiana

Despite a 4-8 record in 2014, Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson feels good about the previous season and the looming season as the Hoosiers head into their season opener against visiting Southern Illinois on Saturday. Indiana lost a pair of NFL draft picks on offense, but there are seven starters back on the unit, including senior quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who had his 2014 campaign shortened to six games because of a shoulder injury.

Sudfeld will lead a balanced offensive attack for the Hoosiers, who were the only Big Ten team rank in the top four in the conference in both rushing and passing yards per game. While last year’s leading rusher, Tevin Coleman, is gone, Indiana should be helped by UAB transfer Jordan Howard, who had 1,587 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Blazers in 2014. The Hoosiers’ offense will need to carry the load early on as Indiana returns just five starters on the defensive side of the ball. Indiana will need to be ready against Southern Illinois signal caller Mark Iannotti, who threw 22 touchdowns a year ago.

TV: 4 p.m. ET. ESPNews

ABOUT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (2014: 6-6): Coming off a .500 season, coach Dale Lennon knows he has his work cut out for him in the early going. Though the Salukis return only nine total starters, Lennon is confident the talent is there even if the experience isn‘t. “Right now, we have a team full of nobodies,” Lennon said. “We’ve got some guys that will be somebodies; it’s just a matter of them going out there and proving it.”

ABOUT INDIANA (2014: 4-8): A team from the Big Ten facing a team from the FCS Division leads to an obvious thought that the bigger school could overlook the smaller opponent. But the Hoosiers know they can’t afford to overlook anyone, especially in a season opener that will show a number of new faces for the team. “We know they’re going to come in here ready to go and ready to fight,” Indiana defensive end Nick Mangieri said. “This is a big game for them, and a big game for us too.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Southern Illinois was the first Missouri Valley Football Conference school to defeat a Big Ten school on the football field when it topped Indiana in September 2006 in Bloomington.

2. Indiana is 38-17 in Memorial Stadium openers, though the team has won 12 of its last 13 and 29 of its last 33 home openers.

3. The Hoosiers averaged 5.9 yards per carry a year ago to rank eighth nationally and second in the Big Ten.

PREDICTION: Indiana 42, Southern Illinois 20