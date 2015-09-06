Indiana 48, Southern Illinois 47

Junior running back Jordan Howard rushed for 145 yards and scored his third touchdown with 58 seconds left to help Indiana rally to defeat visiting Southern Illinois 48-47 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Senior quarterback Nate Sudfeld passed for 349 yards and a touchdown for the Hoosiers (1-0), who trailed by 11 at halftime. Junior wide receiver Ricky Jones had six catches for 186 yards.

Senior quarterback Mark Iannotti threw for 411 yards and four touchdowns for the Salukis (0-1), who had a chance to win the game on a two-point conversion in the final seconds. Iannotti also rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Kenny James returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to help Southern Illinois take an 11-7 lead late in the first quarter. Indiana reclaimed the lead on the first of two second- quarter touchdown runs by Howard, but Iannotti answered with two touchdown passes to put the Salukis up 32-21 at the half.

The Hoosiers scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 38-32 lead. Southern Illinois tied the game when Iannotti threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Daquan Isom early in the fourth, but missed the extra point.

Indiana mounted a six-play, 83-yard drive to take a 48-41 lead on Howard’ s 1-yard run. The Salukis quickly drove down the field to cut the deficit to one on Iannotti’ s 25-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Jones with 24 seconds left, but their two-point conversion attempt failed.