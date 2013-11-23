Southern Illinois 31, Indiana State 9: Malcolm Agnew rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns as the Salukis cruised to victory over the host Sycamores.

John Lantz caught eight passes for 99 yards and Adam Fuehne had a receiving touchdown for Southern Illinois (7-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth road game this season. Kory Faulkner threw for 131 yards and Ken Malcome chipped with a rushing score.

Buck Logan rushed for 46 yards on 19 carries for Indiana State (1-11, 0-8), which lost its ninth consecutive game. The Sycamores were outgained 389-55 in total yards and picked up just six first downs.

The Sycamores capitalized off a blocked punt with a 39-yard field goal from Eric Heidorn for the game’s first points and the Salukis closed out the first quarter with a 9-yard scoring catch by Fuehne. Tsali Lough intercepted Ryan West midway through the second quarter to set up a potential scoring drive, but Heidorn missed a 39-yard attempt and the Sycamores went into the break trailing 7-3.

Indiana State’s only points in the second half came off a 98-yard interception return by Travis Starks and Southern Illinois took a commanding 21-9 lead with rushing touchdowns by Malcome and Agnew in the third quarter. Agnew rushed for his second score after Thomas Kinney kicked a 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter as the Salukis finished off a dominant second half.