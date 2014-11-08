Southern Illinois 32, Missouri State 22: Ryan West passed for three touchdowns, including the tiebreaking score early in the fourth quarter, as the visiting Salukis snapped a three-game losing streak.

Cameron Walter rushed 37 times for 210 yards, Tay Willis caught two touchdown passes and West completed 16-of-25 passes for 136 yards for Southern Illinois. The Salukis (6-4, 3-3 Missouri Valley), ranked No. 24 in the FCS coaches poll, squandered an early 15-0 lead before scoring twice in the fourth quarter.

Calan Crowder rushed for 120 yards on 25 carries for Missouri State (4-6, 1-5), which lost for the fifth time in six games. Quarterback Kierra Harris finished with 159 yards passing, but the Bears were 4-for-16 on third down.

Mark Iannotti’s 24-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt and West’s 6-yard strike to Hans Carmien staked Southern Illinois to a 15-0 first-quarter lead, but Harris’ 32-yard TD pass to Julian Burton, Marcelo Bonani’s 22-yard field goal and LeMarcus Stewart’s 2-yard TD return of a blocked punt put the Bears ahead 16-15 with 2:46 left in the half. West capped a nine-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown to Willis in the final minute to give the Salukis a 22-16 halftime advantage.

Bonani kicked field goals from 36 and 35 yards to even the score at 22 entering the fourth quarter before Brandon Willingham intercepted Harris and West hit Willis for a 36-yard touchdown on the next play for a 29-22 Southern Illinois lead with 13:52 to play. Bonani missed a 43-yard attempt on the ensuing drive and the Salukis put the game away on Thomas Kinney’s 47-yard field goal with 2:42 left.