FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southern Illinois 24, Northern Iowa 17 (OT)
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 13, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

Southern Illinois 24, Northern Iowa 17 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Edits throughout)

Southern Illinois 24, Northern Iowa 17 (OT): Malcolm Agnew ran for 113 yards and had the only touchdown of overtime on a 5-yard touchdown run as the visiting Salukis knocked off the Panthers.

Kory Faulkner was 21-for-35 for 252 yards and two touchdowns for Southern Illinois (4-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which led 14-0 at halftime before the hosts rallied. Following Agnew’s score, Ray Agnew stopped David Johnson for a no-gain on fourth-and-1 to end the game.

Sawyer Kollmorgen sparked Northern Iowa (4-2, 0-2) with 184 passing yards and a touchdown. Johnson had 19 of the Panthers’ 37 rushing yards as they were outgained 451-235 overall.

Faulkner had a 20-yard completion on the first play of overtime and Agnew ran it in on the next snap to make it 24-17. Kollmorgen threw incomplete on third-and-1 before Johnson was stuffed.

Faulkner threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Josh Sullivan with 9:20 left in the second quarter and found LaSteven McKinney from 5 yards out with 16 seconds remaining to put the Salukis up 14-0 at halftime. Faulkner had an interception taken back by Deiondre’ Hall 29 yards for a score midway through the third and Kollmorgen hit Keven Vereen for a 52-yard score to tie it at 14 entering the fourth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.