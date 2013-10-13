(Updated: Edits throughout)

Southern Illinois 24, Northern Iowa 17 (OT): Malcolm Agnew ran for 113 yards and had the only touchdown of overtime on a 5-yard touchdown run as the visiting Salukis knocked off the Panthers.

Kory Faulkner was 21-for-35 for 252 yards and two touchdowns for Southern Illinois (4-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which led 14-0 at halftime before the hosts rallied. Following Agnew’s score, Ray Agnew stopped David Johnson for a no-gain on fourth-and-1 to end the game.

Sawyer Kollmorgen sparked Northern Iowa (4-2, 0-2) with 184 passing yards and a touchdown. Johnson had 19 of the Panthers’ 37 rushing yards as they were outgained 451-235 overall.

Faulkner had a 20-yard completion on the first play of overtime and Agnew ran it in on the next snap to make it 24-17. Kollmorgen threw incomplete on third-and-1 before Johnson was stuffed.

Faulkner threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Josh Sullivan with 9:20 left in the second quarter and found LaSteven McKinney from 5 yards out with 16 seconds remaining to put the Salukis up 14-0 at halftime. Faulkner had an interception taken back by Deiondre’ Hall 29 yards for a score midway through the third and Kollmorgen hit Keven Vereen for a 52-yard score to tie it at 14 entering the fourth.