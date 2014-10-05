Southern Illinois 41, South Dakota 10: Malcolm Agnew rushed 26 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns as the Salukis dominated the second half against the visiting Coyotes.

Mark Iannotti was 19-of-32 for 264 yards and a touchdown while MyCole Pruitt had seven catches for 137 yards and a score for Southern Illinois (5-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference), which outscored South Dakota 31-0 in the second half. The Salukis have outscored their first six opponents 114-13 after intermission.

Ryan Saeger completed 13-of-27 for 191 yards and Jasper Sanders rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown as South Dakota (2-3, 0-1) fell to 3-14 in conference play since joining the MVFC in 2012. The Coyotes allowed 506 total yards and failed to build on an impressive win over Northern Arizona on Sept. 20.

The Salukis capitalized on Tay Willis’ 75-yard kickoff return and moved ahead 7-3 early in the first quarter on Agnew’s 11-yard TD run. Thomas Kinney’s 24-yard field goal extended the lead before South Dakota pulled even on Sanders’ 5-yard TD run just before halftime.

Southern Illinois closed the third quarter with a 20-10 lead following Iannotti’s 32-yard TD pass to Pruitt and drew clear minutes later as Agnew rushed for two scores early in the final quarter. Freshman Cameron Walter added a 2-yard run midway through the fourth quarter for the Salukis, who finished with 242 rushing yards.