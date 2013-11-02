Southern Illinois 34, Western Illinois 28: Freshman Ryan West tossed two touchdown passes in his first career start and the visiting Salukis handed the Leathernecks their fifth straight loss.

West completed 16-of-30 passes for 147 yards with an interception in place of senior Kory Faulkner, who missed the game with a fractured finger. Malcolm Agnew rushed for 107 yards and a score for Southern Illinois (5-4, 3-2 MVC), which has won 11 of the last 12 meetings against the Leathernecks.

J.C. Baker led Western Illinois (3-7, 1-5) with a career-high 163 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Joey Borsellino caught 10 passes for 110 yards. Trenton Norvell was 25-of-50 for 277 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Leathernecks, who trailed 20-7 at the half and closed the gap to six points on three separate occasions in the second half.

Baker scored on a 63-yard run on Western Illinois’ first possession of the second half to cut the deficit to 20-14, but the Salukis blocked Nathan Knuffman’s 32-yard field goal attempt nine minutes later and Bryan Presume returned it 85 yards for a touchdown.

The Leathernecks remained within striking distance when Baker closed the third quarter with a 1-yard score, but Southern Illinois extended its lead when Agnew was untouched on an 8-yard TD run early in the fourth. The Leathernecks, who lost despite outgaining the Salukis 460-278, added a late score on Norvell’s 3-yard pass to Lance Lenoir with 30 seconds to play.