Southern Illinois 34, Western Illinois 17: Mark Iannotti threw for 272 yards and connected with MyCole Pruitt for two touchdowns as the Salukis dominated the second half against the visiting Leathernecks in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams.

Iannotti was 24-of-39 with one interception and Pruitt had nine catches for 106 yards for Southern Illinois (4-1, 1-0 MVFC), which won for the 12th time in its last 13 games against the Leathernecks. Mika‘il McCall rushed nine times for 68 yards and a score while Malcolm Agnew added 63 rushing yards and a touchdown to help the Salukis improve to 11-2 in their last 13 conference openers.

Trenton Norvell completed 21-of-49 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown with an interception for Western Illinois (2-3, 0-1), which was outscored 24-3 in the second half. Lance Lenoir had seven catches for 104 yards while Devon Moore rushed for 39 yards and a score and J.C. Baker caught a 23-yard TD pass for the Leathernecks.

Western Illinois took a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter as Moore capped a 99-yard drive with a 3-yard TD, but the Leathernecks faded after taking a 14-10 advantage into the break. The Salukis quickly gained control as Tay Willis returned the second-half kickoff 86 yards and Iannotti followed with a 9-yard TD pass to Pruitt.

Nathan Knuffman’s 21-yard field goal cut the deficit to 20-17 with 2:35 left in the third quarter before the Salukis answered with Agnew’s 9-yard TD run on their next possession. Southern Illinois, which defeated the Leathernecks 34-28 last season, sealed the victory on Iannotti’s 47-yard TD pass to Pruitt with 4:43 remaining.