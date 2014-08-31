Preview: Southern Methodist at Baylo

Tenth-ranked Baylor feels like it still has something to prove when it opens its new $266 million on-campus McLane Stadium on Sunday against visiting Southern Methodist. The reigning Big 12 champion set an NCAA record by scoring 52.4 points per game and led the nation with 618.8 yards in 2013 but finished 2-2 - including a 52-42 loss to Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl. The Bears’ high-flying offense has to replace two running backs and a key lineman but senior quarterback Bryce Petty has lots of targets returning.

“Our offense is going to be unbelievable - faster, stronger and more physical,” the Heisman hopeful told the media earlier this month. “We have more athletes than we’ve had in a long time.” Sophomore Neal Burcham won the job to replace SMU quarterback Garrett Gilbert and the Mustangs need an improved defense to aid the transition. SMU’s June Jones has never had back-to-back losing seasons in his 15 years as a coach.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Baylor -33

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (2013: 5-7): Burcham started the final two games in place of injured Gilbert and finished the year completing 58.7 percent of his passes for 556 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Darius Joseph (808 yards, five touchdowns) was ranked second in the American Athletic Conference last year with 103 catches and linebacker-turned-running back Kevin Pope will give the Mustangs depth in the backfield. SMU has three defensive line starters and linebacker Stephon Sanders (86 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss) returning to a defense that allowed 412.6 yards and 33.3 points last year.

ABOUT BAYLOR (2013: 11-2): Petty (62 percent completions for 4,200 yards, 32 touchdowns, three interceptions) and the Bears have five of their top six receivers back, including Antwan Goodley (71 catches, 1,339 yards, 13 scores) and Levi Norwood (47, 733, eight), who is on a 27-game reception streak. Shock Linwood will be the primary back after rushing for 881 yards and eight touchdowns last year behind departed 1,000-yard rusher Lache Seastrunk. Linebacker Bryce Hager (71 tackles in nine games before a season-ending injury) and safety Terrell Burt (61 tackles, two interceptions) return to lead a young defense.

1. Baylor led the FBS in touchdown drives in one minute or less (29) and scoring drives of three plays or fewer (21) in 2013.

2. The series between old Southwest Conference rivals is tied at 36-36-7, but Baylor has won 10 straight meetings.

3. SMU is the first FBS team to have a Kevlar-fortified liner from Unequal Technologies - expected to reduce the risk of concussions - added to the inside of every football helmet.

PREDICTION: Baylor 45, Southern Methodist 17