Preview: Southern Methodist at Cincinnati

The game plan for Cincinnati in Saturday’s American Athletic Conference game against visiting Southern Methodist is simple: stop Garrett Gilbert. Executing the game plan could prove far more difficult as Gilbert is coming off a record-setting performance in a victory against Temple. The senior set a team record with 538 passing yards and accounted for six touchdowns as the Mustangs rallied from 21 points down to earn their second straight victory.

The Bearcats have won three straight and averaged 37.6 points during the streak. Quarterback Brendon Kay has posted some gaudy numbers of his own during that span, completing 75-of-96 passes for 891 yards and seven touchdowns. While Gilbert was busy earning AAC Offensive Player of the Week, Bearcats freshman Zach Edwards was doing so on the defensive side of the ball with a career-high 11 tackles and a fumble recovery against Temple.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Cincinnati -9.5

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (3-4, 2-1 American Athletic): The 635 yards of total offense by Gilbert last week was seventh-most in NCAA history, and earned him Offensive Player of the Week recognition by NCAA.com. The biggest beneficiaries of Gilbert’s play have been receivers Jeremy Johnson and Darius Joseph, who have 64 receptions apiece this season. Scoring first will be critical for the Mustangs, who are winless in their last 35 games when their opponent scores first.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (6-2, 3-1): With the victory over Memphis, the Bearcats are bowl-eligible entering their first meeting with the Mustangs. Tommy Tuberville’s team needs to be careful not to look past SMU to big games against Rutgers, Houston and Louisville that may decide who gets the automatic BCS bid. “We have a tough stretch coming up, and I think we are ready for it,” Tuberville told reporters. “Wins are the most important thing, it doesn’t matter who you play. Any given Saturday so many things could go wrong in college football.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Gilbert leads the nation in total offense with 408.3 yards per game, a total that is greater than 56 FBS teams.

2. The Mustangs have allowed 294 points, more than double the 144 surrendered by the Bearcats.

3. The Mustangs have a minus-10 turnover margin through seven games.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 41, Southern Methodist 34