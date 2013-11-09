(Updated: CORRECTED: Kay’s first name in lede / length of FG in 4th graph / Corrected “McKay” in 5th graph / REMOVED: AAC in graph 2 REWORKED: last sentence in 5th graph)

Cincinnati 28, Southern Methodist 25: Brendon Kay threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns as the Bearcats rallied for an American Athletic Conference victory at home.

Kay tossed touchdowns to Chris Moore and Mekale McKay for the Bearcats (7-2, 4-1), who held the Mustangs (3-5, 2-2) to 87 yards in the third quarter. Jordan Luallen and Tion Green ran for one touchdown each, and Anthony McClung had eight receptions for 97 yards.

Garrett Gilbert was 38-of-47 for 403 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score for the Mustangs. Keenan Holman caught seven passes for 142 yards, Darius Joseph had 12 receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns and Jeremy Johnson had 11 grabs for 102 yards.

Gilbert completed his first 12 passes, including 7-of-7 for 62 yards on the Mustangs’ opening drive, which he capped with a 3-yard touchdown run. After a sack by Jonathan Yenga on fourth-and-1 on the Bearcats’ first possession, the Mustangs had a chance to go up 10-0, but Chase Hover missed a 48-field goal.

Kay gave the Bearcats the lead in a hurry with two touchdown passes 1:44 apart after the Hover miss. He hit Moore from 17 yards out, before connecting with McKay for a 62-yard score. Luallen pushed the lead to 21-10 with a 2-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, and Green scored from 7 yards out to make it an 18-point lead with 1:03 left in the quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Southern Methodist’s JaBryce Taylor left the field in an ambulance following a kick return in the second quarter, but was later released from the hospital. ... The Mustangs lost for just the second time in their last 36 games in which they scored first. ... Hovar made a 24-yard field goal to give the Mustangs a 10-0 lead, but missed a 34-yard attempt in the final seconds of the first half.