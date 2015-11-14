Preview: SMU at Navy

Navy thrust itself to the top of the pile among non-Power Five conference teams when the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday and is in prime position for a New Year’s Six bowl appearance. The Midshipmen will try to keep things rolling when they host SMU on Saturday.

Navy was ranked 20th by the selection committee, tops among American Athletic Conference teams and just ahead of Memphis, Temple and Houston. The Midshipmen had little trouble against Memphis in a 45-20 road win last week and will play Tulsa and at undefeated Houston before finishing up with the traditional showdown against Army on Dec. 12. The Mustangs are not putting up much of a fight as they play out the string and have dropped seven straight games since picking up their lone win over North Texas. The big issue for SMU defensively is an inability to stop the run, and Navy is one of the top rushing teams in the country.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Navy -21.5

ABOUT SMU (1-8, 0-5 AAC): The Mustangs rank 122nd in the FBS in average rushing yards allowed, surrendering 259.6 to go along with 32 touchdowns allowed on the ground. SMU allowed Temple 268 yards rushing in a 60-40 loss last week that got out of hand in the fourth quarter. Mustangs quarterback Matt Davis, who posted his third 100-yard rushing game of the season last week, has kept the offense close in losses to TCU, Houston and Temple but is not getting enough help from the other side of the ball.

ABOUT NAVY (7-1, 5-0): The Midshipmen rank third nationally with an average of 326.5 rushing yards and use a triple-option offense that has seen seven different players score on the ground this season. Quarterback Keenan Reynolds was held out of the end zone on the ground last week and remains tied with former Wisconsin star Montee Ball for the NCAA career rushing touchdowns lead at 77. Reynolds has been finding Chris Swain in the option of late, and the senior fullback posted back-to-back 100-yard efforts with a total of four touchdowns in the last two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Reynolds (3,997) needs 203 more rushing yards to pass Napoleon McCallum for the school record.

2. Davis (1,165) needs 117 yards to move into third place on the school’s all-time leaderboard for rushing yards by a quarterback.

3. The Midshipmen have taken the last five in the series.

PREDICTION: Navy 51, SMU 38