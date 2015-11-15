Reynolds sets rushing TD record in Navy rout

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- After breaking the NCAA record for rushing touchdowns, Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds dropped to one knee and pointed to the sky before being mobbed by teammates.

He later gave the ball to his father, Donnie, on the sideline as the two embraced. Reynolds increased his career touchdown total to 81 with four scores, leading the Midshipmen to a 55-14 victory over Southern Methodist on Saturday.

Navy, ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff poll, improved to 8-1 for the first time since 1963 when Heisman Trophy winner Roger Staubach was the quarterback. The Midshipmen also improved to 6-0 in the American Athletic Conference.

SMU extended its losing streak to eight games, falling to 1-9 overall and 0-6 in the league.

“It was a great day for our program,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “I‘m really excited for Keenan to finally be able to break the record and do it here at home in front of his family and friends. I thought we played well.”

Reynolds entered the game tied with Wisconsin’s Montee Ball with 77 touchdowns on the ground. He wasted little time surpassing the former running back, scoring on the Midshipmen’s opening drive with a 4-yard run.

“When coach called the play, I was like I am not getting tackled,” Reynolds said. “I am scoring. I was tired of talking about it, when it’s going to happen. I was ready to get it over with.”

Reynolds finished with 137 yards on 14 carries and also threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jamir Tillman. Reynolds is now just two from the NCAA record for total touchdowns behind Ball (83).

SMU has struggled against the run and entered the game ranked 121st out of 127 Football Bowl Subdivision schools by allowing 259.6 yards allowed per game. The Midshipmen exploited this weakness, running for 403 yards on 65 carries.

Reynolds’ record-setting scoring run capped a 14-play, 70-yard scoring drive. On the Midshipmen’s next possession, Reynolds found a seam and scampered 43 yards to boost the lead to 14-0. Reynolds then scored on Navy’s third straight possession with another 8-yard run.

“They don’t turn the ball over,” SMU coach Chad Morris said of Navy. “They created two more turnovers tonight and didn’t turn the ball over any. As an option quarterback, that’s they key to it, making good decisions and not turning the ball over. (Reynolds) is every bit as good as advertised. Obviously had a great performance tonight.”

After Midshipmen defensive end Will Anthony blocked a field-goal attempt, Reynolds threw the 72-yard strike to Tillman for 28-0 lead. The Mustangs finally got in the board with a 1-yard run by quarterback Matt Davis with 54 seconds remaining in the half.

But that was one of the few highlights for SMU’s offense. The Mustangs entered the game averaging 30 points but were shut down by Navy.

“I think the work that we just put in the offseason has helped us come together as a defense,” nose guard Bernard Sarra said. “We have great weeks of practice. The guys that needed to step up, stepped up.”

Navy continued to pour it on in the third quarter, increasing the lead to 34-7 on a 19-yard run by Demond Brown. SMU answered with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Davis to wide freshman receiver Kevin Thomas.

Reynolds got his fourth touchdown on a 32-yard run that boosted the lead to 41-14. Slotback Joshua Walker and backup quarterback Tago Smith each added 8-yard runs to round out Navy’s scoring.

NOTES: With the victory, the Midshipmen took home the Frank Gansz Trophy. Gansz played for the Midshipmen from 1957 to 1959 and was an assistant coach at Navy and SMU. ... It was an emotional game for SMU backup QB Garrett Krstich, whose late father Jeff played football for Navy and was a co-captain in 1969. Krstich got an honorary start and threw a complete pass for no gain on the first play and later threw an interception in his only other pass attempt. ... Dating to last year, Navy

has won 14 of its past 16 games, with both losses coming to Notre Dame.