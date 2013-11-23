Preview: Southern Methodist at South Florida

Southern Methodist, which needs to win two of its final three games to become bowl eligible, visits South Florida on Saturday night for the first meeting between the two American Athletic Conference teams. It’s the final home game for the Bulls, who will honor 17 seniors and their families prior to kickoff. After a 2-0 start in the AAC, South Florida has lost three in a row - including a 34-3 setback at No. 15 Louisville.

SMU comes in with three wins in its last four games, including a 38-21 victory over Connecticut last week. The Mustangs are 1-3 on the road this season, a 34-29 victory at Memphis. South Florida is 1-5 at home with the only win a 26-20 upset of Cincinnati.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Southern Methodist -4

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (4-5, 3-2 AAC): Quarterback Garrett Gilbert leads the nation in total offense (405.7) which is better than 58 teams in the FBS. He has thrown for 300-plus yards in five straight games and has been named AAC Offensive Player of the Week three times. LB Randall Joyner ranks second in the AAC and is 11th nationally in tackles with an average of 10.6 per game.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (2-7, 2-3): The Bulls, who opened the season with a stunning 53-21 home loss to FCS member McNeese State, have gradually improved and are looking to win their third conference game which would equal the school’s best mark since 2007. The Bulls are doing it with defense, forcing 16 turnovers and scoring a defensive touchdown in three straight games earlier this season. WR Andre Davis ranks seventh all-time in school history with 104 receptions and had seven catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 23-10 loss to Memphis.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Gilbert, who began his career at Texas, set a school single-game record with 538 passing yards earlier this season in a 58-49 victory over Temple.

2. Davis has had back-to-back 100-yard receiving games, only the third receiver in South Florida history to accomplish that feat.

3. SMU WRs Jeremy Johnson (9.7) and Darius Joseph (8.8) rank third and fourth nationally in receptions per game.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist 24, South Florida 20