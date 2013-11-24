(Updated: CORRECTS time in 3rd graph)

Southern Methodist 16, South Florida 6: Backup quarterback Neal Burcham passed for 91 yards and touchdown as the visiting Mustangs kept their bowl hopes alive with the American Athletic Conference win over the Bulls.

Safety Jay Scott had two interceptions as Southern Methodist (5-5, 4-2 AAC) held the Bulls to just 259 yards and 10 first downs. Burcham completed 9-of-19 passes, including a 37-yard touchdown pass to Der‘rikk Thompson, in relief of Garrett Gilbert, who left the game with a knee injury late in the second quarter.

Mike White completed 19-of-34 passes for 217 yards but was intercepted twice and Andre Davis had five catches for 113 yards for South Florida (2-8, 2-4), which dropped its fourth straight game. The Bulls’ only touchdown came on a 50-yard punt return by Chris Dunkley with 2:24 remaining.

SMU, which finished with just 280 yards, scored the only points of the first half on a 25-yard field goal by Chase Hover with 10:06 left in the first quarter. The Mustangs appeared to be driving for another score just before halftime when Gilbert took off on a 6-yard run from the South Florida 42 and slid awkwardly, injuring his left knee.

Burcham led the Mustangs on a pair of touchdown drives in the third quarter, the first ending with 6-yard touchdown run by Prescott Line and the other with the touchdown pass to Thompson to make it 16-0. Scott intercepted White twice in the fourth quarter and another South Florida drive ended at the SMU 17 when White couldn’t find Davis on fourth-and-goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gilbert, who watched the second half on crutches in street clothes, came into the game leading the nation in total offense with an average of 405.7 yards per game. ... The Mustangs, who are trying to play in a bowl game for a fifth straight year, must win at least one of their final two games at Houston and at home against Central Florida to become bowl eligible. ... SMU finished with just 51 yards rushing on 30 attempts, but still outgained South Florida’s 42 yards on 22 rushes.