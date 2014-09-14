No. 2 Alabama 52, Southern Mississippi 12: Blake Sims threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to help the host Crimson Tide coast past the Golden Eagles.

Kenyan Drake had three rushing touchdowns and Amari Cooper hauled in eight catches for 135 yards and a score for Alabama (3-0). Sims completed 12-of-17 passes for 168 yards and produced 46 of the Crimson Tide’s 333 rushing yards as Alabama rolled through its final tuneup before beginning Southeastern Conference play next Saturday at home against Florida.

Nick Mullens was 19-for-35 for 207 yards in Southern Mississippi’s 25th loss in its last 27 games. Corey Acosta hit all four of his field-goal tries for the Golden Eagles (1-2), who were outgained 547-263 overall.

Acosta’s first field goal provided the visitors with a quick 3-0 lead before Sims hit Cooper for a score and capped an 80-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run for a 14-3 advantage early in the second quarter. Drake scored from 1 yard out moments later and then again on Alabama’s opening drive of the second half to make it 28-6.

Following Acosta’s third make, Sims hit Cooper streaking down the left sideline for 27 yards to help set up a 5-yard scoring strike to Brian Vogler. Drake broke loose for a 29-yard TD run on the third play of the fourth to make it 42-9 as the Crimson Tide improved to 34-6-2 in the all-time series.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cooper moved into fourth place on Alabama’s all-time receptions list and leaped over Crimson Tide great Ozzie Newsome and into third place in receiving yards. Cooper needs one TD catch to tie Dennis Homan’s school record of 18. ... Crimson Tide safety Nick Perry was ejected with 10:19 left in the third quarter for targeting a defenseless receiver. He will have to sit out the first half of the Florida game. ... Derrick Henry led Alabama’s dominant running game with 73 yards while Tyren Jones added 57 and scored the game’s final touchdown with 16 seconds left.