Boise State 60, Southern Mississippi 7: Joe Southwick passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns as the host Broncos routed the Golden Eagles.

Shane Williams-Rhodes scored two touchdowns, Matt Miller had five receptions for 107 yards and Geraldo Boldewijn (104) also topped 100 receiving yards as Boise State (3-2) rolled up 545 yards while producing its second-highest point total of the season.

Southern Mississippi (0-4) lost its 16th straight game, the nation’s longest losing streak among FBS programs. The Golden Eagles’ lone score was on Allan Bridgford’s 5-yard scoring toss to Marquise Ricard in the second quarter.

After a slow start, Boise State scored 23 second-quarter points to take a 30-7 halftime lead. Southwick threw a 42-yard scoring pass to Boldewijn and a 14-yarder to Williams-Rhodes and Jay Ajayi scored on a 4-yard scamper.

Southwick, who completed 19-of-23 passes, tossed an 18-yard scoring aerial to Miller in the third quarter to boost the lead to 30. Backup quarterback Grant Hedrick’s 2-yard keeper increased the lead to 47-7 late in the third quarter and Boise State tacked on two fourth-quarter touchdowns.