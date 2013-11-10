Louisiana Tech 36, Southern Mississippi 13: Kenneth Dixon rushed for 207 yards and a touchdown and Scotty Young threw a pair of touchdown passes as the host Bulldogs handed the Golden Eagles their 21st straight loss.

Young, who was 22-of-37 for 158 yards, connected with Trent Taylor and Sterling Griffin as Louisiana Tech (4-5, 3-2 Conference USA) recorded its second-highest point total of the season. The Bulldogs entered the game averaging 19.5 points and were facing a team which allowed 55 or more points in three straight contests.

Adarius Barnes intercepted a pair of passes for Louisiana Tech - one in the end zone immediately following a Bulldogs’ fumble and the other at the Louisiana Tech 1-yard line. The Bulldogs opened the scoring when DeAngelo Brooks tackled running back George Payne in the end zone 3:12 into the contest.

Nick Mullens was 25-of-51 for 298 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for Southern Mississippi (0-9, 0-5), which was held to 59 rushing yards while yielding 311 on the ground. The Golden Eagles haven’t won since a 24-17 victory over Nevada in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24, 2011.

Young’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Griffin gave Louisiana Tech a 16-3 lead with 27 seconds left in the first half before Corey Acosta’s 50-yard field goal as time ran out made it 16-6 at halftime. Hunter Lee’s 8-yard touchdown run came with 9:26 remaining while Dixon’s 1-yard score occurred 2:31 later to make it 36-6.