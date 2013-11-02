Marshall 61, Southern Mississippi 13: Rakeem Cato matched a career high with fivetouchdown passes as the Thundering Herd handed the visiting Golden Eagles their 20thstraight defeat.

Marshall (5-3, 3-1 Conference USA) scored on its first fourpossession en route to a 35-10 halftime lead and its sixth straight home win. Cato was 21-of-28 for 262 yards as he turned in his 26th consecutivegame with at least one touchdown pass.

Freshman Nick Mullens was 24-of-48 for 323 yards, onetouchdown and an interception in his second start for Southern Mississippi (0-8, 0-4).Markese Triplett collected four receptions for 123 yards, including an 81-yardtouchdown in the second quarter.

Cato took command early with four touchdown passes in thefirst quarter to Gator Hoskins (27 yards), Craig Wilkins (15), Davonte Allen(23) and Tommy Shuler (1). Mullen’s bomb to Triplett midway through the secondquarter and Corey Acosta’s 39-yard field goal made it 28-10 before Cato andShuler hooked up again for a 9-yard touchdown just before halftime.

Marshall started the second half with two more touchdown drives as Essray Taliaferro, who rushed for 108 yards on eight carries, scored on an18-yard run and Kevin Grooms, who rushed for 109 yards on eight carries, brokeoff a 75-yard touchdown. The Thundering Herd closed it out in the fourthquarter with a 40-yard TD pass from Blake Frohnapfel to Allen and a 59-yard runby Steward Butler.