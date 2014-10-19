Southern Mississippi 30, North Texas 20: Nick Mullens threw a pair of touchdowns, including a tiebreaking score to Casey Martin late in the third quarter, as the visiting Golden Eagles snapped a two-game slide.

Ito Smith rushed for a game-high 95 yards, George Payne ran for a touchdown and Michael Thomas caught three passes for 76 yards and a score for Southern Mississippi (3-4, 1-2 Conference USA), which blew a 10-point lead in the first half. Mullens was 27-of-41 for 305 yards and threw a pair of interceptions.

Andrew McNulty was 20-of-35 for 287 yards while Antoinne Jimmerson and Reggie Pegram recorded rushing touchdowns for North Texas (2-5, 0-3), which has lost three straight games. The Golden Eagles allowed an average of 246 rushing yards entering the game, but the Mean Green could only muster 108.

Mullens connected with Thomas for a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Southern Mississippi extended its lead to 10-0 before North Texas scored 13 straight points - highlighted by Jimmerson’s 2-yard touchdown run. Corey Acosta’s second of three field goals - a 27-yarder - tied it 13-13 on the final play of the first half.

Payne scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive of the second half before North Texas answered on the ensuing possession with Pegram’s 27-yard TD scamper. Southern Mississippi went ahead for good on the next possession when Mullens connected with Martin for a 19-yard score with 1:52 left in the third quarter and the Mean Green’s Trevor Moore missed a 33-yard field goal with 8:07 left to leave the score 30-20.