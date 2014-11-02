(Updated: CORRECTS interception total in graph 3)

UTEP 35, Southern Mississippi 14: Autrey Golden returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and the Miners’ defense scored on an interception and fumble recovery to hold off visiting Southern Mississippi in a Conference USA matchup.

UTEP (5-3, 3-1) struggled on offense with just 234 total yards. Jameill Showers figured in both the offensive scores, a 1-yard pass to Katrae Ford and 10-yard run.

Cole Weeks was 20-of-46 for 309 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Southern Miss (3-6, 1-4). Casey Martin had six catches for 129 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown reception.

The Cole-to-Martin touchdown tied it 7-7, but Golden returned the ensuing kickoff for a score. After Showers scored on a 10-yard run to give the Miners a 21-7 lead, Cornell Armstrong returned a blocked field-goal attempt 78 yards for a touchdown to pull the Golden Eagles within 21-14 with 1:54 remaining in the third quarter.

The Miners’ defense responded with a 51-yard interception return for a score by Trey Brown and Nick Gathrite took a fumble back 59 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Miners led 7-0 at the half behind Showers’ touchdown pass to Ford.