South Florida 13, Connecticut 10: Marvin Kloss kicked a 44-yard field goal with 4:03 remaining as the visiting Bulls won their second straight American Athletic Conference game.

Bobby Eveld completed three passes for 41 yards and Darius Tice ran for 34 yards on the decisive drive to set the table for Kloss, the reigning AAC Special Teams Player of the Week. Kloss, a redshirt junior, also hit a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter to draw the Bulls (2-4, 2-0 AAC) even at 10-10.

Lyle McCombs had a career-day for the Huskies, who entered the game last in the FBS in rushing at 34.2 yards per game. McCombs finished with 164 yards on 20 carries, including a 52-yard touchdown run that gave the Huskies (0-5, 0-1 AAC) a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.

Aaron Lynch scored the lone touchdown for the Bulls by returning a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown. Ryne Giddins, who now has 17.5 sacks in his career, forced the fumble with a sack of Connecticut freshman quarterback Tim Boyle, who finished 15-of-43 for 149 yards in his first career game.

Chad Christen gave the Huskies a 3-0 lead in the first quarter with a 32-yard field goal but also missed a 49-yard attempt later in the game. Eveld was 8-of-28 for 106 yards, and Tice finished with 69 rushing yards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: QB Steven Bench and top rusher Marcus Shaw did not play for South Florida due to injury. ... Mike McFarland had a blocked punt for the Bulls. ...The Huskies outgained the Bulls 356 to 228 in total yards.