Preview: South Florida at Houston

Houston must avoid looking ahead to a pair of American Athletic Conference showdowns when they host South Florida for a Halloween clash on Thursday. The Cougars defeated Rutgers 49-14 on Saturday to remain unbeaten in the league along with No. 22 Central Florida, who they visit Nov. 9 before a trip to No. 17 Louisville. The Bulls will test Houston’s high-octane offense, but have not scored an offensive touchdown in a school-record 12 straight quarters despite winning two of three.

Freshman Mike White is expected to make his first career start, the fourth different quarterback to open the game for South Florida. Freshman quarterback John O’Korn leads a Cougars’ offense that has averaged 42 points and almost 500 yards and Houston’s defense leads the nation in takeaways with 27. “They talk about the AAC with Louisville, (Central Florida) and Rutgers and we’re not even mentioned,” Cougars running back Kenneth Farrow told the Houston Chronicle. “We come out every week with a chip on our shoulder.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Houston -17

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (2-5, 2-1 American Athletic Conference): White came on late in the 34-3 loss to Louisville on Saturday to burn his redshirt, completing 1-of-2 passes, and coach Willie Taggart said he is a smart kid with a little swagger. It would help for White if the Bulls can get leading rusher Marcus Shaw (552 yards, 6.4 per carry) back from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last two games. Linebacker Devekeyan Lattimore (60 tackles) leads a Bulls defense that is 40th in the nation in average yards against (378.3).

ABOUT HOUSTON (6-1, 3-0): O’Korn has completed 63.2 percent of his passes with 19 touchdown passes for the Cougars after playing the last two years at St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Wide receiver Deontay Greenberry has been O’Korn’s top target with 58 receptions - 19 in the last two games - for 842 yards and eight touchdowns. Ryan Jackson has rushed for 477 yards and Farrow 291 to lead Houston, which has outscored opponents 144-46 in the second half and boasts 16 interceptions overall.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Houston is ranked 17th in total offense (496.7 yards) and South Florida is 121st out of 123 in FBS at 240.6.

2. South Florida K Marvin Kloss has made 10 consecutive field goal attempts, including a 50-yarder last week, after missing his first of the season.

3. Houston DB Adrian McDonald has three interceptions and nine other teammates have at least one.

PREDICTION: Houston 38, South Florida 13