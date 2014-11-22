Preview: South Florida at Memphis

Riding a four-game win streak and sitting atopthe American Athletic Conference standings, Memphis has a lot to beexcited about. Still, coach Justin Fuente has some words of caution as theTigers prepare to host South Florida on Saturday. ”Here‘sthe deal: If all you do is spend your time thinking about the good things downthe road, then you’re going to lose sight of what gave you the opportunity tobe in that situation to begin with,” Fuente said at his weekly news conference.“(We need to) stay focused on the process, on the task at hand.”

Memphis can clinch at least a share of the AACtitle with wins Saturday and the following week against visiting Connecticut.Meanwhile, it’s even more imperative that South Florida wins out as the 4-6Bulls are seeking to end a three-year postseason drought. South Florida closesout the season Nov. 28 with a home date against rival Central Florida.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNews. LINE: Memphis -18.5

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (4-6, 3-3 AAC): The Bulls scoredtwo late touchdowns to clip host SMU 14-13 last week but have dropped four oftheir last six overall. Mike White came off the bench in the fourth quarterlast week to replace freshman starting quarterback Quinton Flowers – the thirdquarterback to start for the team this season – and threw the two game-winningTD passes, but coach Willie Taggart is keeping Saturday’s starter close to thevest for now. The Bulls rank ninth in the 11-team conference in total offenseat 306 yards per game but are tops in total defense (296.3 ypg).

ABOUT MEMPHIS (7-3, 5-1): Defense has been thecalling card of late for the opportunistic Tigers, who forced a season-high fiveturnovers last week – including a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns– in a 38-7 road win over Tulane. Overall, Memphis leads the AAC and ranks amongthe top 12 nationally in scoring defense (17.5 ppg) and turnover margin(plus-12). Quarterback Paxton Lynch has a team-high eight rushing TDs to goalong with his 12 passing scores, while tailback Brandon Hayes is averaging72.6 rushing yards per game to rank fourth in the conference.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The series is knotted at three wins apiecefollowing Memphis’ 23-10 road victory last season.

2. The Tigers are bowl-eligible for the firsttime since 2008.

3. South Florida freshman RB Marlon Mackleads the AAC with 90.7 rushing yards per game and needs 93 yards to notch thefourth 1,000-yard rushing season in the program’s history.

PREDICTION: Memphis 24, South Florida 10