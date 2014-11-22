Memphis 31, South Florida 20: Paxton Lynch threwfor two touchdowns and ran for two others as the American AthleticConference-leading Tigers beat the visiting Bulls.

Lynch rushed for 44 yards and was 18-of-23 for 232yards, tossing scoring passes to Mose Frazier and Brandon Hayes for Memphis(8-3, 6-1 AAC), which won for the fifth straight time. The Tigers, who alsoreceived 189 rushing yards on 21 carries from Hayes, can earn a share of theconference title with a win over visiting Connecticut next Saturday.

Freshman Marlon Mack ran for 102 yards and atouchdown, and Mike White was 21-of-35 for 244 yards before leaving with afourth-quarter leg injury for South Florida (4-7, 3-4) which saw its bowl hopesend with its fifth loss in the last seven games. The Bulls also received alate-game touchdown pass from No. 3 quarterback Steven Bench to Andre Davis anda pair of first-half field goals from Marvin Kloss.

Following a short punt and 12-yard return, Memphistook possession at the South Florida 27-yard line on its second drive of thethird quarter and scored 28 seconds later on an 11-yard pass from Lynch toHayes. The Bulls reached the Tigers’ 4-yard-line on the ensuing drive, butMemphis’ Donald Pennington pounced on a botched handoff on a third-downend-around play, leading to a 67-yard drive and a 35-yard Jake Elliott fieldgoal which capped the Tigers’ scoring.

South Florida grabbed the early lead with Klosskicking a 21-yard field goal on its first drive, but Memphis answered withLynch scoring runs on back-to-back possessions to give the hosts a 14-3 lead. Afterthe teams traded TDs – a 75-yard Mack run and a 42-yard pass from Lynch to Frazier– on the ensuing two possessions, Kloss capped a 17-play, 76-yard Bulls’ marchwith a 35-yard field goal at the 1:17 mark of the second quarter to cut theTigers’ lead to 21-13 at the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis has reached eight wins foronly the fifth time in the last 50 years. … Lynch has accounted for 24 TDsthis season (14 passing and 10 rushing). … Mack now has rushed for 1,009 yards thisyear – the fourth 1,000-yard rushing season in the program’s history.