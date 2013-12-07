Preview: South Florida at Rutgers

South Florida and host Rutgers both have motivation when the struggling programs meet Saturday for the last time as American Athletic Conference foes. The Scarlet Knights, who will move to the Big Ten next year, are trying to become bowl eligible for the eighth time in nine years. “There’s not a lot of happiness when you’re 5-6 but I see a lot of determination in their eyes and a lot of anxiousness to get back to work to be 1-0 (this week),” Rutgers coach Kyle Flood said Monday.The Bulls are already guaranteed their third straight losing season but are trying to avoid the worst finish in the program’s 17-year history. South Florida hasn’t won at Rutgers since 2005 and will head north without two seniors on defense. The Scarlet Knights will likely be without Leonte Carroo (upper body), who is a touchdown away from tying the school’s single-single receiving TD record.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Rutgers -6.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (2-9, 2-5 AAC): First-year coach Willie Taggart dismissed senior defensive backs Mark Joyce and JaQuez Jenkins after the pair were suspended for last week’s loss at Central Florida. The Bulls, who forced five turnovers in that loss, had four freshmen - Hassan Childs, Nate Godwin, Lamar Robbins and Johnny Ward - playing in the secondary at one point. Freshman quarterback Mike White (79-of-144 for 942 yards, three touchdowns, eight interceptions) - the team’s fourth starting quarterback of the season - will make his fifth straight start.

ABOUT RUTGERS (5-6, 2-5): Senior Chas Dodd will make his second straight start and is 44-of-81 for 533 yards, three interceptions and no touchdowns this season. Flood said Ruhann Peele will play both ways after starting at cornerback and catching four passes for 79 yards in last week’s loss at Connecticut. The Scarlet Knights are ranked seventh in the country in rushing yards allowed (102.3) but are minus-10 in turnovers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. South Florida is 1-4 playing in weather of 38 degrees or colder and the forecast for Saturday is a high of 42 degrees and a low of 27 degrees.

2. The Bulls are ranked 21st nationally in total defense (350.4 yards) and 12th in punt return yardage (14.14 per return) but 121st out of 123 programs in total offense (266 yards).

3. Rutgers RB Paul James is averaging six yards per carry and has seven touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 31, South Florida 24