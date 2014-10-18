Preview: South Florida at Tulsa

Tulsa looks to snap its five-game losing streak when it hosts South Florida on Saturday. The Golden Hurricane are coming off a 35-24 setback to Temple and hope to avoid their first 1-6 start since 2004 with a win over the Bulls in the first meeting between the two schools. “I don’t think we’re despondent yet,” coach Bill Blankenship told reporters. “There’s either fight or no fight and right now we’re choosing to fight.”

South Florida has dropped two consecutive games since beating Connecticut in its American Athletic Conference opener. The Bulls seemed poised to pull off the upset against No. 16 East Carolina their last time out, but blew a 17-7 halftime lead, and they hope to turn their fortunes around with their first road win of the season. “I think right now for us, we’re just staying positive and understanding it’s part of the process,” coach Willie Taggart told reporters. “I think it’s all between our ears more than anything.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews. LINE: South Florida -2

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (2-4, 1-1 AAC): Andre Davis made six catches for 124 yards versus East Carolina to become the Bulls’ all-time leader in receiving yards with 1,710. Mike White had an inconsistent day against the Pirates, finishing 21-of-41 for 257 yards and a touchdown, but also threw a costly interception. Starting linebacker Nigel Harris missed the team’s previous game with an ankle injury and his status against Tulsa is uncertain.

ABOUT TULSA (1-5, 1-1): Dane Evans had one of his best games of the season, completing 21-of-36 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Temple. Keevan Lucas continued his standout sophomore campaign by catching nine passes for 109 yards against the Owls to go over the century mark for the second straight game. The Golden Hurricane have been outscored 66-7 in the first quarter this season and have surrendered a score on the opening drive four times this year.

EXTRA POINTS

1. South Florida has been held to 17 points or less in each of its last five games.

2. Tulsa has recorded a sack in 36 consecutive contests.

3. The Golden Hurricane have lost 14 of their last 18 games.

PREDICTION: South Florida 24, Tulsa 21