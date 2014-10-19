South Florida 38, Tulsa 30: Mike White threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Bulls erased a 20-point deficit to down the Golden Hurricane in American Athletic Conference play.

White overcame an early pick six to finish 17-of-26 while Andre Davis made six catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns for South Florida (3-4, 2-1 AAC), which scored the final 24 points of the game. Marlon Mack ran the ball 19 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulls, who snapped a two-game losing skid.

Dane Evans completed 22-of-34 passes for 314 yards and one touchdown while Keevan Lucas caught 11 passes for 160 yards and one score for Tulsa (1-6, 1-2), which lost its sixth game in a row. Bishop Louie chipped in with 95 total yards and a touchdown while Austin McDaniel added a defensive score for the Golden Hurricane, who have lost 15 of their last 19 games dating to last season.

Tulsa jumped out to an early 7-0 lead when McDaniel picked off a pass from White and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown before South Florida replied with a 34-yard TD run from Mack. The Golden Hurricane reeled off 20 straight points, highlighted by touchdowns from Louie and Lucas to take a 27-7 advantage into the break.

Mack’s 54-yard TD sprint cut the deficit to 13 and the Bulls pulled within 30-21 following Davis’ 15-yard touchdown grab. Davis hauled in another two touchdown passes, including an 85-yard score with 6:13 left in the game, as South Florida jumped ahead 35-30 and went on to win the first meeting between the two schools.

GAME NOTEBOOK: South Florida TE Mike McFarlane blocked a field goal in the fourth quarter. … The Bulls scored more than 17 points for the first time in six games. … Lucas went over the 100-yard receiving mark for the third consecutive contest.