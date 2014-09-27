Preview: South Florida at Wisconsin

After rushing for a Big Ten-record 644 yards last week, Wisconsin looks to continue to its explosive ground attack and win its 32nd consecutive nonconference game when it hosts South Florida on Saturday. Melvin Gordon ran a career-best 253 yards on just 13 carries and matched a school record with five touchdowns as the 17th-ranked Badgers breezed to a 68-17 triumph over Bowling Green. Gordon’s electric performance came on the heels of a puzzling 38-yard effort in his last outing for Wisconsin, which leads the nation in rushing at 359.7 yards per game.

“I was motivated. I heard a lot of people doubting me saying, ‘I can’t do this, I can’t do that,’ ” Gordon said. South Florida would be wise not to doubt the junior tailback, whose 19.5 yards per carry last week set a school record for a rusher with at least 10 attempts. The Bulls were up to the task last week, yielding a season-low 57 rushing yards in the team’s 17-14 victory over American Athletic Conference-rival Connecticut.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Wisconsin -34

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (2-2): Freshman running back Marlon Mack, who has amassed 125.5 yards per game, rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Huskies. Mack has scored five times on the ground this season, eclipsing his team’s total of four in 2013. Ironically, Mack rushed for four scores in South Florida’s 36-31 season-opening win over Western Carolina.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (2-1): While obviously pleased with the ground attack, coach Gary Andersen has expressed concerns about the team’s inability to stretch the defenses through the air. “When you want to be who we are and run the ball, which has not changed, your inability to throw it down there a few times a game and take the top off the coverage, if you don’t have that, it definitely is going to cause your offense to not be as effective as it could be,” Andersen said. With the departure of Jared Abbrederis to the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, quarterback Tanner McEvoy (40-of-68, 445 yards) has struggled to open up the passing game and has only one completion of more than 20 yards to a wide receiver this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wisconsin WR Alex Erickson reeled in that reception of more than 20 yards and leads the team in both catches (15) and yards (165).

2. South Florida QB Mike White is just 24-of-61 this season for a paltry 39.3 completion percentage.

3. Badgers TE Sam Arenson, who is averaging 19.4 yards per reception, reeled in a 34-yard passing strike from McEvoy last week.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 55, South Florida 14