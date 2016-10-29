Preview: Stanford at Arizona

Two teams heading in the wrong direction meet Saturday as Arizona hosts Stanford, which has dropped three straight Pac-12 games for the first time since 2008. The Cardinal offense hit a new low in last Saturday’s 10-5 home loss to Colorado, while Arizona has dropped four in a row and needs to win four of its final five games to qualify for the postseason.

After watching his offense score a total of four touchdowns in the last five games, Stanford coach David Shaw has made a change at quarterback with Keller Chryst taking over for Ryan Burns, who has thrown five touchdowns against seven interceptions. Stanford's offensive line has allowed 21 sacks while failing to create opportunities for star running back Christian McCaffrey, who hasn’t scored since Sept. 17 against USC. “I still believe, looking at the guys that we have, that we’re capable of so much more, and I have to find a way,” Shaw told reporters. “I have to find a way to stoke that fire so that we find that and we get some momentum and we get some consistency.” The Cardinal will look to get untracked against Arizona, which is winless in Pac-12 play but could have quarterbacks Brandon Dawkins and Anu Solomon both available for the first time since the season opener.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, FS1. LINE: Stanford -5.5

ABOUT STANFORD (4-3, 2-3 Pac-12): The Cardinal won their fourth straight against the Wildcats last season as McCaffrey ran for 156 yards and a touchdown in a 55-17 home victory. While McCaffrey and the rest of the offense has struggled in conference play this season, defensive end Solomon Thomas has recorded 5.5 sacks to lead a unit that held Colorado to 29 points below its season average. Despite the strong showing, questions remain at linebacker and the secondary, where the team will be without Quenton Meeks and Alijah Holder - who will miss the rest of the season after exiting last week’s game with a shoulder injury.

ABOUT ARIZONA (2-5, 0-4): The Wildcats’ depth at running back will be tested over the next few weeks with Samajie Grant and Zach Green filling in for Nick Wilson, who is expected to miss several games due to a right knee injury. Coach Rich Rodriguez is eager to see more from Grant, a senior who has spent most of his career as a receiver and has made a touchdown catch in three straight games - including the 48-14 loss to USC before last week’s bye. Arizona has a turnover margin of minus-7 over its last two games and needs more players to follow the lead of safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who has recorded two interceptions and a team-high 43 tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford has won nine of its last 11 meetings with Arizona and averaged 47 points over the last four games.

2. Arizona WR Nate Phillips has registered a reception in 40 straight games, the fifth-longest streak in the country.

3. The Wildcats are 22-9 at Arizona Stadium in four-plus seasons under Rodriguez.

PREDICTION: Arizona 24, Stanford 21