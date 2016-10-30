McCaffrey leads Stanford to victory over Arizona

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 169 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Cardinal set a season high for points with a 34-10 victory at Arizona on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.

Stanford (5-3, 3-3 Pac-12) scored more than 17 points for the first time since the third game of the season and surpassed the 27 it had in a Week 2 win versus USC.

Arizona (2-6, 0-5) lost its fifth consecutive game, tying its longest skid since 2011.

After a first quarter in which there were a combined 72 yards, McCaffrey started the scoring with a 45-yard burst through the middle with 14:21 to go before halftime. He caught an 18-yard touchdown pass on Stanford's next possession for a 14-0 lead and added a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

McCaffrey, who hadn't rushed for 100 yards since the third game of the season, had 100 at halftime. He finished with 22 carries, only one in the fourth quarter. He accumulated 225 all-purpose yards and had a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown called back because of penalty late in the first quarter.

Stanford redshirt sophomore quarterback Keller Chryst, making his first start in favor of benched Ryan Burns, completed 14 of 30 passes for 104 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. The interception wasn't costly as Wildcats cornerback Dane Cruikshank fumbled the ball back to the Cardinal.

Arizona's lone touchdown came with 3:40 to go in the second quarter on a 38-yard pass from quarterback Brandon Dawkins to receiver Trey Griffey to make it 14-7.

Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon, who had been out since suffering a knee injury in practice after the season opener, returned to the field early in the third quarter. Solomon played only two series, going 0 for 3 and losing a fumble on a botched exchange with running back Samajie Grant.

Dawkins was 5 of 15 for 116 yards, with a touchdown and interception.

Grant, a senior converted from receiver in the past two weeks of practice, made his first career start in an injury-depleted backfield. He carried 19 times for 64 yards.