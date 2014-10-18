Preview: Stanford at Arizona State

Arizona State’s explosive offense faces off against the nation’s top defense Saturday when the No. 18 Sun Devils host No. 20 Stanford in a rematch of last season’s Pac-12 title game. Arizona State quarterback Mike Bercovici is expected to share time with senior Taylor Kelly, who has missed the last two games due to a right foot injury. Bercovici threw for 998 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions in a 62-27 loss to UCLA and a 38-34 victory over USC in the Sun Devils’ last game Oct. 4.

Arizona State has lost four straight to Stanford, which has held its opponents to 20 or fewer points in 13 consecutive regular season games. Cardinal safety Zach Hoffpauir had a career-high 15 tackles in a 34-17 victory over Washington State last week, when the defense held the Cougars to 266 total yards and recorded four sacks. Quarterback Kevin Hogan passed for three touchdowns against Washington State, but the Cardinals’ offense remains a concern heading into the second half of league play.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Stanford -3.5

ABOUT STANFORD (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12): Hogan threw for 277 yards and a score against the Sun Devils in last season’s Pac-12 title game, when the Cardinal jumped to a 21-point lead and cruised to a 38-14 victory. Wide receivers Ty Montgomery and Devon Cajuste are capable targets, but the offense has had nine scoreless red zone trips this season and ranks last in the league in scoring (26.3). Stanford held Washington State to minus-26 yards rushing a week ago, but face a tougher test against Arizona State’s D.J. Foster.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (4-1, 2-1): Sun Devils coach Todd Graham’s squad averages 41.2 points per game and enters Saturday’s contest riding high after recording 541 yards of total offense against USC. “Every week it’s a single-elimination tournament,” Graham told reporters. “Obviously, we’re in control of our own destiny. I’m real confident in my guys and where we’re at as they continue to improve.” Safeties Damarious Randall and Jordan Simone lead the defense, which is allowing a conference-worst 6.1 yards per play.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Sun Devils are 19-0 under Graham when leading at halftime.

2. Hogan is 20-5 as Stanford’s starting quarterback.

3. Arizona State has 12 plays from scrimmage over 40 yards this season, tied for ninth nationally.

PREDICTION: Stanford 24, Arizona State 20