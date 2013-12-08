Stanford 38, Arizona State 14

No. 10 Stanford 38, No. 13 Arizona State 14: Tyler Gaffney’s three touchdown runs highlighted a splendid offensive performance by the Cardinal, who defeated the Sun Devils for the second time this season to win the Pac-12 championship game and earn a second straight berth in the Rose Bowl.

Ty Montgomery scored two touchdowns for Stanford (11-2), which followed up its 42-28 home win over Arizona State on Sept. 21 with a dominant effort in this one, racking up 517 total yards, including 133 on 22 carries by Gaffney. Montgomery chipped in five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown and also had a 22-yard TD run, while Kevin Hogan was 12-of-18 for 277 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

While Hogan averaged 15.4 yards per attempt, Taylor Kelly only managed 6.9 yards per attempt for Arizona State (10-3). Kelly finished 17-of-25 for 173 yards, including a 65-yard TD pass to D.J. Foster late in the third quarter, while Foster also had a 51-yard touchdown run in the first half.

Gaffney began the onslaught on the second play of the game, sprinting 69 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown, and adding a 1-yard TD plunge 6:11 later for a 14-7 lead. Montgomery pushed the advantage to 21-7 on the first play of the second quarter as he took an end-around, followed a couple of blockers and hurdled a defender on his way to the end zone.

Gaffney added another 1-yard TD run midway through the second quarter, helping Stanford to a 28-14 lead at halftime. The Cardinal tacked on a field goal in the third quarter and a 24-yard TD pass from Hogan to Montgomery in the fourth to win going away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford defeated Wisconsin in the 2013 Rose Bowl, while Arizona State has not participated in the event since 1997. ... Devon Cajuste had two catches for Stanford - one for 42 yards and the other for 78. ... Foster had 62 rushing yards on eight carries to lead Arizona State. Kelly chipped in 36 rushing yards on 21 attempts.