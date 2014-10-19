Arizona State stands up to Stanford

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona State was pounded twice by Stanford last season. Sun Devils coach Todd Graham reworked his defensive plan Saturday night to make sure that would not happen again.

Quarterback Mike Bercovici threw for 245 yards and a touchdown and running back D.J. Foster had 151 yards total offense and a touchdown in No. 17 Arizona State’s 26-10 victory over No. 23 Stanford on Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium.

The game was dictated by Arizona State’s strong defense.

“It hurt us last year, losing to them twice,” Graham said. “And we didn’t lose to them, we got our tails kicked. To turn the tables and beat a team like that and dominate them physically the way we did, because of the respect we have for their program, that one meant more to me personally than any win we have had.”

Stanford rushed for 240 yards in each of its two victories over Arizona State last season, including a 38-14 victory in the Pac-12 championship game here.

This time, the Sun Devils (5-1, 3-1 Pac-12) put a little more beef up front and called more blitzes than in any previous game this season, limiting the Cardinal to 76 yards rushing and 288 yards total offense.

“Our motto this year is unfinished business,” Arizona State defensive back Lloyd Carrington said. “We came out tonight with a chip on our shoulder and got the job done.”

Wide receiver Jaelen Strong had eight receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown to help the Sun Devils break a five-game losing streak to Stanford (4-3, 2-2).

Stanford was held scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2007, a streak of 87 straight games, and did not have a touchdown until fullback Patrick Skov’s 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter, when it trailed 20-3. The Cardinal had 128 yards of offense in the fourth quarter.

“Bottom line, we did not play well anywhere, not up to our standard,” Stanford coach David Shaw said.

“We did not run the ball well enough to keep ourselves in positive down and distances. Our protections broke down on third downs, we got the quarterback hit too many times and sacked too many times.”

Cardinal quarterback Kevin Hogan completed 19 of 39 passes for 212 yards but was harassed much of the night by a blitzing Arizona State defense that had two sacks, both by defensive backs, and many more hurries.

“People came in here talking about Stanford’s defense and left talking about ours,” Graham said. “My mother told me, ‘Son, when you don’t know what to do, blitz.’ So I blitz a lot.”

Foster caught seven passes for 92 yards and had 59 yards rushing on 24 carries.

Arizona State sophomore Zane Gonzalez tied a career high with four field goals.

Foster scored on a 1-yard run with 8:28 left in the second quarter to cap a 13-play, 81-yard drive. Bercovici completed 4 of 5 passes for 57 yards.

Strong caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 1:58 left in the half for a 14-0 lead -- four plays after Stanford deep back Ty Montgomery fumbled while attempting to make an over-the-shoulder catch on a 54-yard punt by Matt Haack. Sun Devils safety Damarious Russell recovered on the Stanford 11.

“Some little mistakes here and there just snowballed to them keeping drives alive,” Stanford safety Jordan Richards said. “And they’re efficient, that’s what they pride themselves on being.”

Stanford kicker Jordan Williamson broke the shutout with 40-yard field goal on the first possession of the second half to make it 14-3 before Gonzalez field goals of 25 and 47 yards made it 20-3.

Gonzalez booted two more field goals after Stanford closed to 20-10.

NOTES: Stanford won the Pac-12 championship the last time the teams met, taking a 38-14 victory at Sun Devil Stadium on Dec. 7, 2013. Stanford also won the regular-season game between the two last season, 42-28, at Stanford. ... Arizona State finished a string of three straight games against Top 25 teams Saturday, for the third time in program history. UCLA was ranked No. 11 when it beat ASU 62-27 on Sept. 25 and USC was No. 16 when it lost to the Sun Devils, 38-34, on Oct. 4. ASU beat ranked opponents on consecutive weeks for the first time since 1997 ... With a 13-yard reception on the fourth play of the game, Arizona State RB D.J. Foster has caught a pass in 33 straight games.