Colorado State 26, Wyoming 7

Sophomore running back Dalyn Dawkins had a career day to lead Colorado State to a 26-7 victory over Wyoming in the annual Border War on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo.

Dawkins rushed for a career-high 148 yards on 26 carries for Colorado State (4-5, 2-3 in the Mountain West Conference), which beat Wyoming for the third year in a row.

Sophomore quarterback Nick Stevens completed 11-of-16 passes for 120 yards, freshman running back Izzy Matthews scored two touchdowns and senior safety Trent Matthews had two fumble recoveries and an interception for the Rams.

Freshman quarterback Nick Smith completed only 10-of-21 passes for 109 yards with one interception for Wyoming (1-9, 1-5). Sophomore running back Brian Hill, who went into the game averaging 140.2 rushing yards per game, gained only 62 yards on 21 carries.

Colorado State led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter after Izzy Matthews scored on runs of two and nine yards. The Rams went up 23-0 midway through the second quarter when Stevens scored on a one-yard run.

The Cowboys avoided their first shutout of the season when Hill scored on a four-yard run with 2:30 to play in the game.

This was either the 106th or 107th Border War, but the schools can’t agree on that.

Wyoming forfeited the 1899 game following a dispute over the rules. Colorado State doesn’t count the victory in its all-time record. The Cowboys count it as a loss.