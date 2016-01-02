McCaffrey sets Rose Bowl records in Stanford rout

PASADENA, Calif. -- Three weeks after finishing second in voting for the Heisman Trophy, Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey demonstrated his skill on one of college football’s biggest stages.

McCaffrey established two records while contributing two touchdowns in the sixth-ranked Cardinal’s 45-16 rout of No. 5 Iowa in the 102nd Rose Bowl on Friday in front of 94,268.

The son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey set a Rose Bowl record with 368 all-purpose yards and became the first player in the game’s history to compile at least 100 yards rushing and receiving. The sophomore from Castle Rock, Colo., ran 18 times for 172 yards, caught four passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, returned one punt for 63 yards for another touchdown and added a 28-yard kickoff return.

As a result, McCaffrey was named the Rose Bowl’s offensive player of the game.

“He’s a very, very special player,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s a tremendous football player with great balance and great vision. He’s very difficult to tackle.”

Stanford coach David Shaw praised McCaffrey’s diligent approach.

“His heart and his determination are evident in every single practice and in every single game,” Shaw said. “He’s leading by example and showing guys how to work and push themselves. That’s what great players do.”

Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan accounted for four touchdowns. Hogan threw for three of them while completing 12 of 21 passes for 223 yards and one interception, and ran for a fourth before finishing with 24 yards on six carries. The Cardinal accumulated 21 points in the first quarter and 35 by halftime, both Rose Bowl records.

“It’s so fun when a team can come together, gel as a unit and make plays,” McCaffrey said. “We’ve got a bunch of fighters on this team who will never give up.”

Defensively, the Cardinal held the Hawkeyes to 48 rushing yards while sacking Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard seven times and returning an interception for a touchdown.

“We knew Iowa was going to try to establish their running game,” said Stanford defensive lineman Aziz Shittu, the defensive player of the game. “We made it a point of emphasis all week to stop the run. The team that wins this game is the team that controls the line of scrimmage.”

Despite seven sacks, Beathard completed 21 of 33 passes for 239 yards. Wide receiver Matt VandeBerg and running back Derrick Mitchell each caught four passes, with VandeBerg amassing a team-high 64 yards in receptions.

“We just didn’t get it going offensively,” Iowa center Austin Blythe said. “We didn’t get anything going until the end and at that point it was too little way too late.”

Stanford (12-2) began its dominance on the first play from scrimmage. After McCaffrey lined up as a slot back in the shotgun formation, Hogan found him on a slant route for a 75-yard touchdown pass 11 seconds after the opening kickoff.

“To come out with a quick touchdown, a quick strike really helped us out,” Hogan said. “It helped us feel confident and settle into the game. I think it helped the whole team get into a rhythm.”

McCaffrey played an equally pivotal role in the Cardinal’s next series when he gained all but one of Stanford’s 65 yards on a drive that moved the ball from the Cardinal 26-yard line to the Iowa 8. Then on second-and-3, Hogan faked a handoff to McCaffrey before running in the opposite direction toward the left sideline for an 8-yard scoring run just 2:47 into the game.

Stanford relied on its defense to extend its lead to 21-0. Cornerback Quenton Meeks stepped in front of VandeBerg for an interception that he returned 66 yards for a touchdown with 4:07 left in the first quarter.

McCaffrey demonstrated his agility on the second play of the second quarter when he fielded Dillon Kidd’s punt at the Cardinal 37 and scampered for a 63-yard return that gave Stanford a 28-0 advantage 48 seconds into the quarter.

McCaffrey had a 74-yard touchdown run on the Cardinal’s next series nullified because of a holding penalty. But during that series, Hogan and McCaffrey combined on an unusual play that put their team ahead by 35 points.

With a first down at the Iowa 31, Hogan pretended to fumble by putting the ball on the ground, but he never removed his hands from it. McCaffrey contributed to the trickery by falling forward as if to recover the fumble. Hogan not only kept the ball but threw a scoring pass to Michael Rector with 8:22 left before halftime.

“That’s been in the works probably for about six years,” Shaw said. “I first saw Boise State do it and always liked it. I was always looking for the right situation to do it. That was one way we thought we could suck the safeties in and isolate Michael Rector down the field. It worked to perfection.”

The Hawkeyes (12-2) drove to Stanford’s 26 on their next series, their deepest penetration into Cardinal territory in the first half. But linebackers Blake Martinez and Peter Kalambayi sacked Beathard for a 6-yard loss on fourth down with 2:01 remaining.

The teams exchanged field goals in the third quarter. Conrad Ukropina’s 31-yard kick gave Stanford a 38-0 lead. Iowa’s Marshall Koehn responded with a 39-yard effort.

Beathard threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, one for 36 yards to VandeBerg with 13:12 to play and another to running back LeShun Daniels for 31 yards with 2:46 left. Hogan’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Rector ended the scoring with 1:54 to go.

NOTES: About 55,000 Iowa fans attended the Hawkeyes’ first Rose Bowl appearance since 1991. ... Iowa DB Desmond King finished the season tied with Nile Kinnock and Lou King for most interceptions in one season, eight. King ranked second nationally in the category. ... Before losing the Big Ten championship game, Iowa had its first undefeated regular season since 1922. ... Stanford QB Kevin Hogan set the school’s single-season record for career offense. Hogan, who ends with 10,634 total yards, was tied with former QB Andrew Luck when the game began. ... Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey became the first player in school history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in one season. McCaffery finished with 2,019 to break Toby Gerhart’s record of 1,871 set in 2009. ... Eleven of Stanford’s players major in engineering.