Preview: Stanford at Northwestern

No. 21 Stanford looks to return to prominence following a down year when it hits the road to face Northwestern on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. The Cardinal went 8-5 last year to finish outside of the Top 25 for the first time since 2009 after winning at least a share of the Pac-12 North Division title in each of the previous three seasons.

Senior quarterback Kevin Hogan is 24-8 in his career, which is the second-most wins among active players, and provides a steady presence as Stanford hopes to win its first season opener on the road since Sept. 5, 2009. The Wildcats are left to pick up the pieces after a dismal 5-7 campaign in 2014, which included a disappointing 47-33 setback to chief rival Illinois in the last game of the season. Redshirt freshman Clayton Thorson has been named the starting quarterback after an intense three-man battle and hopes to ignite an offense that averaged just 216.5 passing yards per game. “Obviously, I feel for the other guys as they are my friends,” Thorson told reporters. “But at the same time, I was determined and I knew it was my time to be the quarterback.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Stanford -12

ABOUT STANFORD (2014: 8-5): Hogan flirted with the idea of declaring for the NFL draft after throwing for 2,792 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2014 but decided on deadline day to return for his senior season. “I felt like I’ve grown up a lot in the last year and can help other guys on the team and lead us in the right direction,” Hogan told reporters. “I’ve got a better grip on my emotions and can calm myself down.” Senior wide receiver Devon Cajuste, who led the team with six touchdown catches last season, hasn’t been able to shake off an ankle injury that has bothered him since August and is questionable for Saturday’s game.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (2014: 5-7): Justin Jackson hopes to build off a fantastic freshman campaign in which he finished with 1,187 yards, including six 100-yard games, and 10 touchdowns despite running behind a porous offensive line. Christian Jones, who is the Wildcats’ active leader with 105 receptions, is healthy after missing last season with a torn ACL following a breakout 2013 campaign in which he made 54 catches for 668 yards and four touchdowns. Thorson - a four-star recruit from Wheaton North in Illinois - beat out senior Zack Oliver and sophomore Matt Alviti for the starting job.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford is 4-5-1 in its last 10 season openers on the road, including a 41-41 tie with Northwestern in 1994.

2. The Wildcats are 8-1 in season openers under head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

3. Cardinal RB/KR Christian McCaffrey averaged 10.9 yards per touch last season.

PREDICTION: Stanford 27, Northwestern 17