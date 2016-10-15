Preview: Stanford at Notre Dame

Before the season began, Stanford’s Oct. 15 trip to Notre Dame was being circled as one of the games that could decide which team was invited to the College Football Playoff. Poor play by both teams has robbed the meeting of much of its luster, and the Fighting Irish will instead host the Cardinal on Saturday hoping to avoid their fourth loss in five games.

Each of Notre Dame’s four losses have come by one score, including a 10-3 setback at North Carolina State last week in a game that was played during Hurricane Matthew. “Look, it would be easier if we were getting beat by 40 points, you know? We could resign ourselves to the fact that it is what it is,” Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly told reporters. “But we’re in a position to win these games, and we have to find a way to win. I think we can coach ‘em to the point where they understand it -- now we can go do it.” Stanford enters the meeting on the heels of back-to-back losses during which it was exposed on both sides of the ball. “Inefficiency is not a sign of a good football team, and that’s what we aspire to be,” Cardinal coach David Shaw told reporters. “We’ve got to be good before we’re great. We’ve got to be good first, and that’s what we’re working on.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Notre Dame --3

ABOUT STANFORD (3-2): The Cardinal allowed a total of 36 points in three straight wins to begin the season but were outscored 86-22 in losses to Washington and Washington State. The offense revolves around Heisman candidate Christian McCaffrey, but he managed to rush for a combined 84 yards in the two losses and left last week’s 42-16 setback against Washington State in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury. McCaffrey was described as “pretty beaten up” by Shaw and his status for Saturday’s game will be decided later in the week.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (2-4): Quarterback DeShone Kizer threw for a career-high 471 yards in a 50-33 win over Syracuse on Oct. 1 but was not quite as sharp in the driving rain at N.C. State, where he completed 9-of-26 passes for 54 yards and an interception. The rain also helped a defense that had taken a lot of criticism, and that unit managed to hold the opponent without an offensive touchdown on the road for the first time since 2012. The Fighting Irish allowed five offensive touchdowns at Stanford last season and lost 38-36 on a last-second field goal.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The home team has taken seven of the last eight in the series, with Stanford last winning at Notre Dame in 2010.

2. Cardinal QB Ryan Burns has thrown one TD pass in each of his first five starts.

3. Irish LB Nyles Morgan leads the team with 51 tackles (31 solo).

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 35, Stanford 30