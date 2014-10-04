Notre Dame 17, Stanford 14

No. 8 Notre Dame 17, No. 13 Stanford 14: Everett Golson passed for 241 yards and hit Ben Koyack for the go-ahead touchdown with 61 seconds left as the Fighting Irish outlasted the visiting Cardinal.

A pass interference penalty on fourth down kept the drive alive but Notre Dame (5-0) was down to a fourth-and-11 when Golson scanned the field and found Koyack all alone in the back corner of the end zone for a 23-yard TD. Golson finished 20-of-43 and Chris Brown piled up 60 receiving yards and a score as the Irish improved to 16-1 in their last 17 home games.

Kevin Hogan ran for a TD but was just 18-of-36 passing for 158 yards and a pair of interceptions for Stanford (3-2), which could not get past midfield on its final chance. Remound Wright rushed for 29 yards and put the Cardinal ahead with a TD before the decisive drive.

The teams combined for two turnovers in as many plays in the first quarter, with Hogan getting picked off before Golson lost a fumble deep in his own territory. Hogan made the Irish pay for that miscue by faking a pitch and bursting up the middle for a 10-yard score with 3:50 left in the first.

Notre Dame put together a 62-yard drive in the second, knotting it a 7 when Golson hit Brown on a 17-yard TD pass with 3:06 left in the half. The Irish grabbed their first lead on a 45-yard field goal with 7:32 left before Wright busted through the middle on third-and-goal for an 11-yard TD and a 14-10 advantage with 3:01 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford has not allowed a team to score 30 points in any of its last 28 games. … Notre Dame has not allowed a team to score in the third quarter this season. … Irish CB Cole Luke recorded two interceptions.