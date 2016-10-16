Stanford rallies past Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Running back Bryce Love carried the ball 23 times for 129 yards and Stanford overcame a 10-point halftime deficit for a 17-10 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Cornerback Quenton Meeks added a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Cardinal. Stanford (4-2) ended a two-game skid and beat Notre Dame for the sixth time in the past eight meetings.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer completed 14 of 26 passes for 154 yards and two interceptions for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame (2-5) lost for the third time in four home games this season.

A bizarre play put Stanford on top 17-10 early in the fourth quarter. Love fumbled at the 1-yard line and Stanford center Jesse Burkett pounced on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Love rushed for a two-point conversion on the next play.

Stanford carved into a 10-point halftime deficit with a defensive touchdown early in the third quarter. Meeks intercepted Kizer and sprinted 50 yards for the score to pull the Cardinal within 10-7.

After Kizer threw a second interception later in the quarter, Malik Zaire replaced him at quarterback.

The personnel change did little to ignite Notre Dame's offense. The Fighting Irish's lead slipped to 10-9 late in the third quarter after a snap went over Zaire's head and out of the end zone for a safety.

Kizer returned to the game late in the fourth quarter to lead Notre Dame's final drive.

Notre Dame opened the scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run by Kizer with 1:57 left in the first quarter. The play marked the seventh rushing touchdown of the season for the 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback, who has rushed for a touchdown in 11 of his past 13 games and 14 of 20 career games.

The Fighting Irish made it 10-0 before halftime on a 29-yard field goal by Justin Yoon.

Stanford played without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was forced to leave last week's game against Washington State because of an undisclosed injury.